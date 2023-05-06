NFL News and Rumors

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby

The 2023 Kentucky Derby’s day of festivities is underway, and NFL quarterbacks past and present are among the people already on-site at Churchill Downs.

Here is a quick snapshot of who has already walked the red carpet.

1. Warren Moon

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

This is not the first time former CFL and NFL quarterback Warren Moon has been at Churchill Downs.

He was also at the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

The 66-year-old member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame is a fan.

2. Patrick Mahomes

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have a full social calendar.

One week ago, the 2023 NFL Draft concluded in Kansas City, and Mahomes was on stage for the early festivities of it.

On Monday, he and his wife Brittany were at the Met Gala in New York City.

Five days later, they are at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby.

3. Aaron Rodgers

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also present.

From all practical appearances, he is living his best life since being traded by the Green Bay Packers last month.

Not Just Quarterbacks Are There

In the event, a pickup football game happens within the confines of Churchill Downs after a few mint juleps, there is extra help for these quarterbacks.

Retired Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith walked the red carpet.

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

Don’t let the gray beard fool you, he could still run the ball down the field in a pickup situation.

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

And for wide receiver support, Aaron Rodgers’s former and current teammate Randall Cobb is in the house.

Conclusion

Once again, the Kentucky Derby red carpet is the place to be for athletes and celebrities dressed in the spring’s finest threads.

Rodgers has a classic look while the other three embrace the light colors, and the retired guys know how to sport the fedora also.

The post time for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 pm EDT on May 6 so there is still more time to spot celebrities making their way to their seats for the big event.

