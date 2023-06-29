It Appears The NFL Is Going With Some Harsh Penalties

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is reportedly facing a season-long suspension for his alleged involvement in gambling activities, according to sources informed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While the names of the other players facing suspensions have not yet been revealed, it is expected that Rodgers will be among the group punished.

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rodgers was under investigation for potential violations of the NFL’s gambling policy. Following the news, the Colts cornerback issued an apology, taking full responsibility for his actions. The investigation revealed that a sportsbook account was opened under the name of one of Rodgers’ associates, and approximately 100 bets were placed on the account, including some on Colts games. Rodgers responded with a tweet.

It’s A No-Nonsense Situation For The NFL

The NFL has been cracking down on gambling violations, with Rodgers and the upcoming suspensions being the latest examples. In April, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was one of five players punished for gambling violations, receiving a six-game suspension for betting on college sports while in the team facility. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was also suspended indefinitely in March 2022 for gambling but was reinstated earlier this year.

To reinforce the league’s gambling protocols, the NFL recently held a conference call that outlined six key components, including prohibiting betting on the NFL, gambling at team facilities or hotels, and joining sportsbooks during the season, among other rules. This marks the second wave of gambling suspensions this offseason, following the discipline handed out to five players, including four from the Detroit Lions, in April.

As the investigation continues, more details may emerge regarding the duration and specifics of Rodgers’ suspension. The NFL implemented its gambling policy in 2018 after a Supreme Court ruling overturned a federal law that prohibited state-authorized sports gambling.

Isaiah Rodgers, a sixth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2020, has played in 45 games over the past three seasons, contributing to the team’s defense. The Colts have yet to make a comment on Rodgers’ future with the team or if they’ll continue to employ him as he serves his upcoming suspension.