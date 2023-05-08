NFL Reveals Date Of 2023 Schedule Release

The road to Super Bowl 58 officially begins this week.

The NFL announced that it is releasing the 2023 regular season schedule on May 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement. 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

Who Is Playing The Chiefs In Season Opener?

Fans are anxious to find out which team will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the Thursday night kickoff to the 2023 season scheduled for September 7.

Could the NFL’s above tweet give fans a hint?

Perhaps it will be either the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on Super Bowl Sunday that a Super Bowl rematch could happen sooner rather than later.

Eagles play the Chiefs in Kansas City during the 2023 regular season, so the NFL could opt for a Super Bowl LVII rematch in the Thursday night opener. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

Teams For International Games And Black Friday Will Be Announced Earlier

Part of the NFL’s week-long campaign to get fans excited will be teases or tidbits of the schedule dropped before Thursday night.

Two of those details that will be dropped early are the international games and the first-ever Black Friday game which will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The NFL will be unveiling the 2023 Schedule on Thursday at 8pm. A few games, including the international series and Black Friday game will be announced ahead of the full one. #HereWeGo — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) May 8, 2023

How Many Primetime Games Will Teams Get?

This is usually dictated by performance in the previous season, but the New York Jets are an exception.

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, fans can expect to see the Jets in some primetime slots.

Weeks ago, Mike Florio of Pro Football Network speculated that the Jets could be slated for five or six primetime slots, at a minimum.

Of course, the Eagles and Chiefs will be featured, but it would not be far-fetched to see a primetime Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on the schedule in 2023.

The storyline is rich; Damar Hamlin is working on making his NFL return, and first responders could be recognized for their efforts to save his life after his collapse.

It would also provide a happy ending for those fans who witnessed the traumatic events on January 2, 2023.

Conclusion

This is the fun time of the NFL offseason.

Every fan’s team is undefeated, and with the recent draft picks, there is plenty of promise.

It is the honeymoon stage of the season.

Anything is possible for all 32 teams including a trip to Super Bowl 58.

For season ticket holders, the schedule reveal kicks off their planning for fall weekends.

Fans in general will take Thursday’s information and start the quest to buy tickets for home or road games for their team.