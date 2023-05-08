NFL News and Rumors

NFL Reveals Date Of 2023 Schedule Release

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5

The road to Super Bowl 58 officially begins this week.

The NFL announced that it is releasing the 2023 regular season schedule on May 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Who Is Playing The Chiefs In Season Opener?

Fans are anxious to find out which team will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the Thursday night kickoff to the 2023 season scheduled for September 7.

Could the NFL’s above tweet give fans a hint?

Perhaps it will be either the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on Super Bowl Sunday that a Super Bowl rematch could happen sooner rather than later.

Teams For International Games And Black Friday Will Be Announced Earlier

Part of the NFL’s week-long campaign to get fans excited will be teases or tidbits of the schedule dropped before Thursday night.

Two of those details that will be dropped early are the international games and the first-ever Black Friday game which will air on Amazon Prime Video.

How Many Primetime Games Will Teams Get?

This is usually dictated by performance in the previous season, but the New York Jets are an exception.

With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, fans can expect to see the Jets in some primetime slots.

Weeks ago, Mike Florio of Pro Football Network speculated that the Jets could be slated for five or six primetime slots, at a minimum.

Of course, the Eagles and Chiefs will be featured, but it would not be far-fetched to see a primetime Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on the schedule in 2023.

The storyline is rich; Damar Hamlin is working on making his NFL return, and first responders could be recognized for their efforts to save his life after his collapse.

It would also provide a happy ending for those fans who witnessed the traumatic events on January 2, 2023.

Conclusion

This is the fun time of the NFL offseason.

Every fan’s team is undefeated, and with the recent draft picks, there is plenty of promise.

It is the honeymoon stage of the season.

Anything is possible for all 32 teams including a trip to Super Bowl 58.

For season ticket holders, the schedule reveal kicks off their planning for fall weekends.

Fans in general will take Thursday’s information and start the quest to buy tickets for home or road games for their team.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky Derby

NFL Quarterbacks Past and Present Are At 2023 Kentucky Derby

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Foles Carson Wentz
5 Years After Eagles Super Bowl Win, Quarterbacks Nick Foles And Carson Wentz Are Free Agents
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 6 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers select bryce young no 1 overall (1)
Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Handing Veteran QB Andy Dalton Starting Job Over No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 6 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady stares and walks off the field.
Tom Brady Responds To Reports He Will Back Out Of FOX NFL Broadcasting Gig
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Sam Darnold
49ers QB Sam Darnold Spotted With Teammates At Golden State Warriors Playoff Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
lions defense not that bad last season (1)
Detroit Lions’ 2022 Defense Not As Bad As NFL Insiders, Statistics Suggest, Needs To Sustain Mediocre Level In ’23
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson’s Contract Details Are Revealed In Thursday’s Press Conference
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top