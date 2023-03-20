NFL Running Back Ezekiel Elliot Is Part of Intriguing Free Agent Pool

The big goal for several NFL news teams this week will be to get under the salary cap. An estimated 14 franchises are projected to be over it—while others have big bucks and can’t wait to dive into what is a deeply talented free-agent pool at several positions. One such spot is running back where players like Ezekiel Elliot are available. He’s a free agent but will have to settle for a lot less money next season than he earned in Dallas.

Elliot is no longer a Dallas Cowboy and can sign with any team in the league. But some teams can’t afford him or don’t need him. How about the best fits for Elliot?

We came up with a list of teams that could benefit from having Zeke on their roster.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in the driver’s seat. They’ve got more than $43 million in cap space available, the Bears can sign anyone they want. They have a need at running back but is Elliot their guy?

Justin Fields was tied with Denver’s Russell Wilson by taking a league-high 55 sacks in 2022. Elliott may not have much left in his legs, but is pass blocking has never been questioned.

Los Angeles Chargers

Elliot’s old offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore is in LA. Kellen Moore spent three years with the Cowboys before joining the Chargers as offensive coordinator in February.

Austin Eckler has asked for a trade and if the Chargers oblige, Moore could use a back familiar with his scheme. And cap space isn’t an issue for the Chargers who have $20 million or so at the moment.

Kansas City Chiefs

With over $70 million in earnings after seven years with the Cowboys, maybe Elliott wants a championship. If he’s willing to take a pay cut, Kansas City would be his best option for a ring.

Elliott’s 12 rushing touchdowns were third most among running backs last year. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had only 18 scores on the ground.

Houston Texans

Elliot is facing a big pay cut so why not stay in Texas where there’s no state income tax?

Only Tampa Bay ran for fewer yards last year, and with $17 in cap space, they can afford him.