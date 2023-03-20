News

NFL Running Back Ezekiel Elliot Is Part of Intriguing Free Agent Pool

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
Ezekiel-Elliott-1

The big goal for several NFL news teams this week will be to get under the salary cap. An estimated 14 franchises are projected to be over it—while others have big bucks and can’t wait to dive into what is a deeply talented free-agent pool at several positions. One such spot is running back where players like Ezekiel Elliot are available. He’s a free agent but will have to settle for a lot less money next season than he earned in Dallas.

Elliot is no longer a Dallas Cowboy and can sign with any team in the league. But some teams can’t afford him or don’t need him. How about the best fits for Elliot?

We came up with a list of teams that could benefit from having Zeke on their roster.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in the driver’s seat. They’ve got more than $43 million in cap space available, the Bears can sign anyone they want. They have a need at running back but is Elliot their guy?

Justin Fields was tied with Denver’s Russell Wilson by taking a league-high 55 sacks in 2022. Elliott may not have much left in his legs, but is pass blocking has never been questioned.

Los Angeles Chargers

Elliot’s old offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore is in LA. Kellen Moore spent three years with the Cowboys before joining the Chargers as offensive coordinator in February.

Austin Eckler has asked for a trade and if the Chargers oblige, Moore could use a back familiar with his scheme. And cap space isn’t an issue for the Chargers who have $20 million or so at the moment.

Kansas City Chiefs

With over $70 million in earnings after seven years with the Cowboys, maybe Elliott wants a championship. If he’s willing to take a pay cut, Kansas City would be his best option for a ring.

Elliott’s 12 rushing touchdowns were third most among running backs last year. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had only 18 scores on the ground.

Houston Texans

Elliot is facing a big pay cut so why not stay in Texas where there’s no state income tax?

Only Tampa Bay ran for fewer yards last year, and with $17 in cap space, they can afford him.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2

Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: Jenni Meno Tweets Update On Todd
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
News
Mikaela Shiffrin
5 Facts About The New G.O.A.T. Of Alpine Skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 11 2023
News
Jenni Meno Todd Sand
Todd Sand Update: U.S. Figure Skating Champions Fundraise For Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 10 2023
News
16779331694308
Andrew Tate Net Worth: Is The Influencer A Billionaire and What Crypto Holdings Does He Have?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top