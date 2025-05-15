NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule 2025: Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football Matchups

Dan Girolamo
Josh Allen runs the ball.

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released. Let’s view the NFL schedules for Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

Sunday Night Football Schedule

Week/Date Matchup
Kickoff – 9/4/25 Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
1 – 9/7/25 Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
2 – 9/14/25 Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
3 – 9/21/25 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
4 – 9/28/25 Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
5 – 10/5/25 New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
6 – 10/12/25 Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
7 – 10/19/25 Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
8 – 10/26/25 Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
9 – 11/2/25 Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders
10 – 11/9/25 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
11 – 11/16/25 Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
12 – 11/23/25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Thanksgiving – 11/27/25 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
13 – 11/30/25 Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders
14 – 12/7/25 Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
15 – 12/14/25 Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
16 – 12/21/25 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins
Peacock Exclusive – 12/27/25 TBD vs. TBD
17 – 12/28/25 Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
18 – 1/4/26 TBD vs. TBD

Sunday Night Football on NBC begins on Thursday with the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The reigning Super Bowl champion is 15-5 since 2004 in the NFL Kickoff Game.

The first traditional Sunday night game will see the Baltimore Ravens traveling to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills. It’s a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round, where the Bills came out on top.

Patrick Mahomes makes his Sunday Night Football debut in Week 3 when the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Big Apple to play the New York Giants.

Other notable games include the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, and Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.

2025 Monday Night Football Schedule

Monday Night Football returns to ESPN and ABC for another season.

The NFC North kicks Monday Night Football off in Week 1 with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the new-look Chicago Bears.

There will be four weeks of two Monday Night Football games in Week 2, Week 4, Week 6, and Week 7.

The first marquee Monday night game of the season will be in Week 3, with the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Another highlight on the schedule is the Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
