We’re one day away from the official 2023 NFL regular season schedule release. However, the NFL announced that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Eagles Host 49ers In Week 13

It's an NFC Championship rematch in Week 13!@49ers @Eagles 📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EFhzpnf7Zs — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

The NFC Championship rematch is set for Week 13 as Niners will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 13. The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 3.

In the 2022 NFC Championship, the Eagles defeated the Niners 31-7 to win the conference and advance to the Super Bowl.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the first drive, forcing the rookie to exit the game. He would not return. The Niners’ backup quarterback, Josh Johnson, was also knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

The Eagles eventually fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, 38-35.

NFL Schedule Reveal Set For Thursday, May 11

2023 NFL INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Week 4 – Falcons @ Jaguars

Week 5 – Jaguars @ Bills

Week 6 – Ravens @ Titans 🇩🇪 Frankfurt, Germany 🇩🇪

Week 9 – Dolphins @ Chiefs

Week 10 – Colts @ Patriots — 👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 (@PantherLiferGA) May 10, 2023

The NFL will officially reveal the full regular season schedule for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET on May 11.

So far, the NFL has announced the entire International slate, which features the Jacksonville Jaguars playing in back-to-back weeks in London, England.

Other games announced include Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets on Black Friday, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas Chiefs on New Year’s Eve.

