NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Eagles Host 49ers In Week 13

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

We’re one day away from the official 2023 NFL regular season schedule release. However, the NFL announced that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

NFL Schedule Release 2013: Eagles Host 49ers In Week 13

The NFC Championship rematch is set for Week 13 as Niners will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 13. The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 3.

In the 2022 NFC Championship, the Eagles defeated the Niners 31-7 to win the conference and advance to the Super Bowl.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the first drive, forcing the rookie to exit the game. He would not return. The Niners’ backup quarterback, Josh Johnson, was also knocked out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

The Eagles eventually fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, 38-35.

NFL Schedule Reveal Set For Thursday, May 11

The NFL will officially reveal the full regular season schedule for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET on May 11.

So far, the NFL has announced the entire International slate, which features the Jacksonville Jaguars playing in back-to-back weeks in London, England.

Other games announced include Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets on Black Friday, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas Chiefs on New Year’s Eve.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
49ers Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks in tunnel.

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  59min
NFL News and Rumors
Cade York
Cleveland Browns Kicker Cade York Defends NFL Teams Drafting Kickers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
A Miami Dolphins defender lines ip against the New York Jets offensive line.
NFL Schedule Release 2023: Dolphins vs. Jets In First-Ever Black Friday Game
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
NFL Releases International Schedule, Jacksonville Jaguars To Play Back-to-Back London Games
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas, Soon-To-Be NFL Hall Of Famer, Throws Out First Pitch At Milwaukee Brewers Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference
NFL Will Announce Several Games Before Thursday’s Schedule Reveal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks
3 Big Changes Fans Will See In NFL 2023 Schedule
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top