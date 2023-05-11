NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Lions vs. Chiefs To Play On Opening Night

Dan Girolamo
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.

The NFL is set to release the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday night, May 11. However, the league announced select games early Thursday morning, including the opening night game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Lions vs. Chiefs To Play On Opening Night

The Lions will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the opening game of the NFL season on September 7.  The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs are coming off a 38-35 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will look to become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.

The hype for the Lions is real after a promising end to the 2022 regular season when Detroit won eight of its last 10 games. The Lions will attempt to make the playoffs for only the fourth time in the 21st century.

Other Games Announced For 2023 Regular Season Schedule

The first Monday Night Football game of the year will be played at MetLife Stadium when the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN on September 11. The game marks the debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in April.

The NFC Divisional Round rematch is set for Week 5 when the Dallas Cowboys head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game will air on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Santa Claus is a Chiefs fan in 2023 as Kansas City will host their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Christmas Day. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, December 25, on CBS from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

