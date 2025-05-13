It’s 2025 NFL Schedule Release Week, and several marquee games have already been announced, including the Kickoff Game.

2025 NFL Kickoff Game

🚨 EAGLES VS. COWBOYS TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON 🚨#Kickoff2025 pic.twitter.com/PEHaVYvlxB — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025

The defending Super Bowl champion will open the season at the Linc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Eagles dominated the Cowboys last season, winning both matchups by a combined score of 75-13. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not play in those games due to injury.

This is the first time in 25 years that the Eagles and Cowboys will play in Week 1. The Eagles won 41-14 in Week 1 of the 2000 season.

Defending Super Bowl champions are 15-5 in the NFL Kickoff Game since 2004.

Week 16 Doubleheader

We’re bringing the heat in Week 16 with a can't-miss doubleheader! 🔥🏈 Catch an NFC East clash as the @Eagles take on the @Commanders, followed by an NFC North battle between the @packers and @ChicagoBears! Saturday, December 20th on FOX 📺 pic.twitter.com/R56I4gsHLI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 12, 2025

A pair of rivalries highlight Fox’s Saturday slate in Week 16 on Dec. 20.

The first game is the NFC Championship rematch between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will host the game at Northwest Stadium.

The Eagles dominated the Commanders in the NFC Championship by a score of 55-23.

The second game of the doubleheader is one of the NFL’s most famous rivalries. The Green Bay Packers travel to Soldier Field to take on the new-look Chicago Bears.

The Packers had won 11 straight games against the Bears before Chicago knocked them off in Week 18.

Prime Video’s Select Games

Black Friday Football runs through Philly 😤 Bears. Eagles. Only on Prime. pic.twitter.com/rWqRUml187 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 12, 2025

The NFL is heading to Philadelphia for Black Friday.

The Eagles will host the Bears in Prime Video’s third-ever Black Friday Game on Nov. 28.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Speaking of holidays, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will play a special edition of Thursday Night Football on Christmas.

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium and kick-off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.