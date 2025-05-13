NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule Release 2025: Kickoff Game Set, Fox Dec. Doubleheader

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles stands.

It’s 2025 NFL Schedule Release Week, and several marquee games have already been announced, including the Kickoff Game.

2025 NFL Kickoff Game

The defending Super Bowl champion will open the season at the Linc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Eagles dominated the Cowboys last season, winning both matchups by a combined score of 75-13. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not play in those games due to injury.

This is the first time in 25 years that the Eagles and Cowboys will play in Week 1. The Eagles won 41-14 in Week 1 of the 2000 season.

Defending Super Bowl champions are 15-5 in the NFL Kickoff Game since 2004.

Week 16 Doubleheader

A pair of rivalries highlight Fox’s Saturday slate in Week 16 on Dec. 20.

The first game is the NFC Championship rematch between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will host the game at Northwest Stadium.

The Eagles dominated the Commanders in the NFC Championship by a score of 55-23.

The second game of the doubleheader is one of the NFL’s most famous rivalries. The Green Bay Packers travel to Soldier Field to take on the new-look Chicago Bears.

The Packers had won 11 straight games against the Bears before Chicago knocked them off in Week 18.

Prime Video’s Select Games

The NFL is heading to Philadelphia for Black Friday.

The Eagles will host the Bears in Prime Video’s third-ever Black Friday Game on Nov. 28.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Speaking of holidays, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will play a special edition of Thursday Night Football on Christmas.

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium and kick-off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles stands.

NFL Schedule Release 2025: Kickoff Game Set, Fox Dec. Doubleheader

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady holds a mic up to his face.
Tom Brady Shares His Biggest Regret, And It’s Not From The Football Field
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 8 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Sheduer Sanders
Bereft Fan Seeking $100 Million in ‘Emotional Damages’ After Shedeur Sanders’ Dramatic Fifth Round Draft Slide
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 7 2025
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Draft 2027
Trump Announces 2027 NFL Draft Set To Take Place In Washington DC
Author image James Chittick  •  May 6 2025
NFL News and Rumors
justintucker
Baltimore Ravens Release Kicker Justin Tucker
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 5 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper runs the ball.
Amari Cooper: Three Teams Who Should Sign Free Agent WR
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 1 2025
NFL News and Rumors
Blenders Eyewear Nets $1.2M In Sales Thanks To Deion Sanders-Jay Norvell Beef
Deion Sanders Responds to Shedeur’s Draft Slide With Cryptic Message: “Truth Wins in the End”
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top