NFL Scouting Combine: Spotlight on Bijan and the Running Backs

Bob Harvey
3 min read
The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis where the nation’s top collegiate players have converged. It’s an opportunity for the 319 invitees to show their wares, both physically and mentally, to the gathered team representatives. We’ve got the spotlight on a few of the top running backs.

Some teams need help at every position. Others are seeking help on the defensive side while others have a specific area of need.

QB Rich Class

Most of the hype is centered around a stellar quarterback class and for good reason. C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are all talented players who could become franchise signal callers.

When looking at the group of running backs, there are several excellent ball carriers but there is one name that stands out from a solid if unspectacular group.

These are four RBs we really like.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Every draft nut has their personal favorite but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t like Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Some dub him the best running back prospect in 10 years while more conservative observers say he’ll be the top player picked at his position. His 2022 collegiate numbers were certainly impressive.

Robinson led the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson was the national leader in yards from scrimmage (1,894) and he was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season. He won’t be on the board long.

Jahymir Gibbs, Alabama

Gibbs is considered by many to be the second-best RB available. He led the Crimson Tide running game in 2022 with 926 yards and an eye-popping 6.1 yards per carry. He was also Nick Saban’s leading receiver with 44 grabs for 444 yards.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

He’s a sleeper but could end up being the best back of the bunch. It’s just a hunch but you’ve got to love the rare combination of speed and power (6-1, 220). He began his career at Michigan before transferring to his home town UCLA Bruins in 2021. He was a two-time all-conference selection in the Pac-12 with the Bruins and a first-team All-American last year. He rushed for 1,359 yards, 14 touchdowns, and averaged 7.0 yards per carry.

Travis Dye, USC

Yet another Southern California stud. Dye began his career at Oregon before transferring to UCLA where he became the featured back. He rushed for 884 yards and nine touchdowns before being sidelined with a season ending knee injury.

 

News
Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
Bob Harvey

