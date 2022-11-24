NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL stats for week 12 with sixteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.



NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 12 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Thu Nov 24

Played: 11

Bills Wins: 6

Lions Wins: 4

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Buffalo have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -425 Detroit Lions +345

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Thu Nov 24

Played: Wins: 121

Giants Wins: 47

Cowboys Wins: 72

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +395 Dallas Cowboys -500

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, Thu Nov 24

Played: 13

Patriots Wins: 9

Vikings Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +125 Minnesota Vikings -145

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Sun Nov 27

Played: 27

Falcons Wins: 10

Commanders Wins: 16

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Falcons have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +170 Washington Commanders -195

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10

Buccaneers Wins: 4

Browns Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Tampa have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers -175 Cleveland Browns +155

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun Nov 27

Played: 22

Ravens Wins: 10

Jaguars Wins: 12

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -190 Jacksonville Jaguars +165

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Nov 27

Played: 77

Bengals Wins: 36

Titans Wins: 40

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -147 Tennessee Titans +127

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10

Texans Wins: 8

Dolphins Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +530 Miami Dolphins -710

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 7

Broncos Wins: 6

Panthers Wins: 1

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Broncos have won the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos -130 Carolina Panthers +110

Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Sun Nov 27

Played: 12

Bears Wins: 9

Jets Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +225 New York Jets -265

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Nov 27

Played: 14

Chargers Wins: 10

Cardinals Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -170 Arizona Cardinals +150

Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Nov 27

Played: 55

Raiders Wins: 29

Seahawks Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +165 Seattle Seahawks -190

Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Nov 27

Played: 12

Rams Wins: 5

Chiefs Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +825 Kansas City Chiefs -1400

New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 78

Saints Wins: 27

49ers Wins: 49

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: The last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +345 San Francisco 49ers -425

Note: Odds are subject to change

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sun Nov 27

Played: 45

Packers Wins: 28

Eagles Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +245 Philadelphia Eagles -290



Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts, Mon Nov 28

Played: 32

Steelers Wins: 26

Colts Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have won the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +120 Indianapolis Colts -140



