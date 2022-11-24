NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL stats for week 12 with sixteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.
Best NFL Free Bets For Week 12
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses
NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 12 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Thu Nov 24
Played: 11
Bills Wins: 6
Lions Wins: 4
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Buffalo have won the last 3 head-to-heads
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Thu Nov 24
Played: Wins: 121
Giants Wins: 47
Cowboys Wins: 72
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-heads
New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, Thu Nov 24
Played: 13
Patriots Wins: 9
Vikings Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won the last 5 head-to-heads
Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Sun Nov 27
Played: 27
Falcons Wins: 10
Commanders Wins: 16
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Falcons have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns, Sun Nov 27
Played: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 4
Browns Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Tampa have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun Nov 27
Played: 22
Ravens Wins: 10
Jaguars Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Nov 27
Played: 77
Bengals Wins: 36
Titans Wins: 40
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Nov 27
Played: 10
Texans Wins: 8
Dolphins Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Nov 27
Played: 7
Broncos Wins: 6
Panthers Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Broncos have won the last 4 head-to-heads
Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Sun Nov 27
Played: 12
Bears Wins: 9
Jets Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won the last 5 head-to-heads
Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Nov 27
Played: 14
Chargers Wins: 10
Cardinals Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Nov 27
Played: 55
Raiders Wins: 29
Seahawks Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Nov 27
Played: 12
Rams Wins: 5
Chiefs Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads
New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, Sun Nov 27
Played: 78
Saints Wins: 27
49ers Wins: 49
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: The last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each
Note: Odds are subject to change
Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sun Nov 27
Played: 45
Packers Wins: 28
Eagles Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Note: Odds are subject to change
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts, Mon Nov 28
Played: 32
Steelers Wins: 26
Colts Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have won the last 7 head-to-heads
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season
$6,000 in Free Bets To Use With Our NFL Stats If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below our top Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL action this season.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Betting Apps – List of top rated NFL betting apps.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best NFL Odds – Bet with the best NFL odds and lines.
- NFL Picks – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks and predictions.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.