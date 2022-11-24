NFL picks

NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Andy Newton
NFL h2h
We’ve got all the NFL stats for week 12 with sixteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.

NFL Stats For Week 12 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats

We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 12 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Thu Nov 24

Played: 11
Bills Wins: 6
Lions Wins: 4
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Buffalo have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -425

Detroit Lions

 +345

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Thu Nov 24

Played: Wins: 121
Giants Wins: 47
Cowboys Wins: 72
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +395

Dallas Cowboys

 -500

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, Thu Nov 24

Played: 13
Patriots Wins: 9
Vikings Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 +125

Minnesota Vikings

 -145

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Sun Nov 27

Played: 27
Falcons Wins: 10
Commanders Wins: 16
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Falcons have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

 +170

Washington Commanders

 -195

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 4
Browns Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Tampa have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -175

Cleveland Browns

 +155

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun Nov 27

Played: 22
Ravens Wins: 10
Jaguars Wins: 12
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 -190

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +165

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Nov 27

Played: 77
Bengals Wins: 36
Titans Wins: 40
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinnati Bengals

 -147

Tennessee Titans

 +127

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10
Texans Wins: 8
Dolphins Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Houston Texans

 +530

Miami Dolphins

 -710

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 7
Broncos Wins: 6
Panthers Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Broncos have won the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 -130

Carolina Panthers

 +110

Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Sun Nov 27

Played: 12
Bears Wins: 9
Jets Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +225

New York Jets

 -265

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Nov 27

Played: 14
Chargers Wins: 10
Cardinals Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -170

Arizona Cardinals

 +150

Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Nov 27

Played: 55
Raiders Wins: 29
Seahawks Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 +165

Seattle Seahawks

 -190

Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Nov 27

Played: 12
Rams Wins: 5
Chiefs Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +825

Kansas City Chiefs

 -1400

New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 78
Saints Wins: 27
49ers Wins: 49
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: The last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 +345

San Francisco 49ers

 -425

Note: Odds are subject to change

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sun Nov 27

Played: 45
Packers Wins: 28
Eagles Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 +245

Philadelphia Eagles

 -290

Note: Odds are subject to change

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts, Mon Nov 28

Played: 32
Steelers Wins: 26
Colts Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have won the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +120

Indianapolis Colts

 -140

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
