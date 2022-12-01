NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

See below our NFL stats for week 13 with fifteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.



NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 13 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots 8:15pm, Thurs Dec 1

Played: 125 times

Bills Wins: 47

Patriots Wins: 77

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -190 New England Patriots +165

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: Wins: 205

Packers Wins: 104

Bears Wins: 95

Tied: 6

Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -190 Chicago Bears +165

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 12

Browns Wins: 5

Texas Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Browns have won the last 2 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -315 Houston Texans +265

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 15 times

Broncos Wins: 6

Ravens Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have on 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads played at Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +310 Baltimore Ravens -380

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 180

Commanders Wins: 71

Giants Wins: 104

Tied: 4

Key NFL Betting Stat: Giants have won 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders -135 New York Giants +115

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Dec

Played: 17

Steelers Wins: 14

Falcons Wins: 2

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers -103 Atlanta Falcons -117

New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 11

Jets Wins: 8

Vikings Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Jets have won 3 of their last 4 away games at the Vikings

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +130 Minnesota Vikings -150

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 7

Jaguars Wins: 3

Lions Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +530 Detroit Lions -710

Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 12

Titans Wins: 5

Eagles Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Titan’s have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +195 Philadelphia Eagles -225

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 49

Seahawks Wins: 25 wins

Rams Wins: 24 wins

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks -355 Los Angeles Rams +285

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 14

DolphinsWins: 8

49ers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +166 San Francisco 49ers -191

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 31 times

Chiefs Wins: 14

Bengals Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -130 Cincinnati Bengals +110

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 126 times

Chargers Wins: 57

Raiders Wins: 67

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -125 Las Vegas Raiders +105

Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys 8:20pm, Mon Dec 5

Played: 17 times

Colts Wins: 7

Cowboys Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +460 Dallas Cowboys -600

Note: Odds are subject to change

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Mon Dec 5

Played: 62 times

Saints Wins: 39

Buccaneers Wins: 23

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Saints have won their last 4 away games at Tampa.

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +165 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -190

Note: Odds are subject to change

