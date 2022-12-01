NFL picks

See below our NFL stats for week 13 with fifteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we've also got the latest Money Line odds.

NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats

We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 13 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots 8:15pm, Thurs Dec 1

Played: 125 times
Bills Wins: 47
Patriots Wins: 77
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -190 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New England Patriots

 +165 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: Wins: 205
Packers Wins: 104
Bears Wins: 95
Tied: 6
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

-190 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Chicago Bears

 +165 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 12
Browns Wins: 5
Texas Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Browns have won the last 2 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -315 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Houston Texans

 +265 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 15 times
Broncos Wins: 6
Ravens Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have on 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads played at Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

+310 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Baltimore Ravens

-380 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 180
Commanders Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 104
Tied: 4
Key NFL Betting Stat: Giants have won 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 -135 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New York Giants

 +115 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Dec

Played: 17
Steelers Wins: 14
Falcons Wins: 2
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 -103 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Atlanta Falcons

 -117 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 11
Jets Wins: 8
Vikings Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Jets have won 3 of their last 4 away games at the Vikings

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +130 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Minnesota Vikings

 -150 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 7
Jaguars Wins: 3
Lions Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +530 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Detroit Lions

 -710 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 12
Titans Wins: 5
Eagles Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Titan’s have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +195 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

 -225 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 49
Seahawks Wins: 25 wins
Rams Wins: 24 wins
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

 -355 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Los Angeles Rams

 +285 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 14
DolphinsWins: 8
49ers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 +166 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

San Francisco 49ers

 -191 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 31 times
Chiefs Wins: 14
Bengals Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 -130 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Cincinnati Bengals

 +110 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4

Played: 126 times
Chargers Wins: 57
Raiders Wins: 67
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -125 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Las Vegas Raiders

 +105 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys 8:20pm, Mon Dec 5

Played: 17 times
Colts Wins: 7
Cowboys Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 +460 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Dallas Cowboys

 -600 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Mon Dec 5

Played: 62 times
Saints Wins: 39
Buccaneers Wins: 23
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Saints have won their last 4 away games at Tampa.

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 +165 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -190 NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

