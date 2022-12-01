NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

See below our NFL stats for week 13 with fifteen more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a betting angle into each game, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.
NFL Stats For Week 13 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 13 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots 8:15pm, Thurs Dec 1
Played: 125 times
Bills Wins: 47
Patriots Wins: 77
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: Wins: 205
Packers Wins: 104
Bears Wins: 95
Tied: 6
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won the last 7 head-to-heads
Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 12
Browns Wins: 5
Texas Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Browns have won the last 2 head-to-heads
Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 15 times
Broncos Wins: 6
Ravens Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have on 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads played at Baltimore
Washington Commanders @ New York Giants 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 180
Commanders Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 104
Tied: 4
Key NFL Betting Stat: Giants have won 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Dec
Played: 17
Steelers Wins: 14
Falcons Wins: 2
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have lost just 1 of their last 14 vs Falcons
New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 11
Jets Wins: 8
Vikings Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Jets have won 3 of their last 4 away games at the Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 7
Jaguars Wins: 3
Lions Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won the last 3 head-to-heads
Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 12
Titans Wins: 5
Eagles Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Titan’s have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 49
Seahawks Wins: 25 wins
Rams Wins: 24 wins
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won the last 3 head-to-heads
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 14
DolphinsWins: 8
49ers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 31 times
Chiefs Wins: 14
Bengals Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:25pm, Sun Dec 4
Played: 126 times
Chargers Wins: 57
Raiders Wins: 67
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys 8:20pm, Mon Dec 5
Played: 17 times
Colts Wins: 7
Cowboys Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Note: Odds are subject to change
New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Mon Dec 5
Played: 62 times
Saints Wins: 39
Buccaneers Wins: 23
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Saints have won their last 4 away games at Tampa.
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season
