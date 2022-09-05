NFL News and Rumors

NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Who Are The Favourites For The Super Bowl?

Charlie Rhodes
Super Bowl
The 2022-23 NFL season kick-offs off this week with the Rams taking on the Bills – the latter prevailed victorious this year after sweeping aside the Bengals, but it is their opening day rivals who are seemingly favoured far and wide by experts for 2023.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Philadelphia Eagles +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Denver Broncos +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

Buffalo Bills Tipped to End Super Bowl Drought

While the current pool of talent across the league is stronger than ever, the clear favourites to have emerged in the early Super Bowl markets are the Buffalo Bills.

As is the case with any regional or conference winners, the calibre of a team’s quarterback has a lot to do with the success as a team. Luckily for the Buffalo faithful, they will be able to count on MVP contender Josh Allen, who has revealed himself to be among the finest quarterbacks in the league. 42 total touchdowns in 2021 (36 throwing, six rushing), behind only to Tom Brady, means a lot of hope rests on his shoulders, and they will be hoping he can rectify the heartbreak felt during the last campaign after losing out to Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Sharing a less than favourable record with the Vikings, the Bills have appeared in four Super Bowls and never managed to clear the last hurdle, so 2023 could well be their year if the markets are an indication of their chances.

 

LA’s Contenders and Eagles Soar Into Conversation

Rams

For a team who remain one of the best squads in the league, we think reigning champions Los Angeles Rams present fantastic value at +1100.

Indeed, retaining the Super Bowl crown is not a feat that is very common given the last team to achieve it was the Patriots 23 years ago. However, the offseason has given them a chance to improve an already star-studded roster, adding wide receiver Allen Robinson in free agency who QB Matthew Stafford will relish playing behind in his second year. Bobby Wagner also joins Aaron Donald in a formidable defence, which should have enough quality push them on for another conference win in our eyes.

Chargers

Elsewhere, their city rivals the Chargers could also be in with a shout if their squad can perform its maximum. They do have a history of underachieving, but as mentioned above, the possession of a classy quarterback is essential in propelling teams into contention.

The Chargers’ Justin Hubert is a legitimate superstar, and the team they have begun to build around them should be cause for concern for opposition teams. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to their defensive line was a much needed improvement in their free agency shopping, while their offensive line remains among the best in the NFL. The AFC West is notoriously strong and is undoubtedly the hardest in the league, but should they show their worth in their regional league they will almost certainly be in the mix for the Lombardy Trophy.

Eagles

Last, but by no means least, the Philadelphia Eagles are widely tipped as the strongest left-field contenders this year.

Heading into his second year  in Nick Sirianni’s system, star quarterback Jalen Hurts is key to their chances,  and the franchise have brought in a fantastic new target for him to aim at, AJ Brown from the Titans. Philly also bolstered their defence by adding a whole host of starters in Haason Reddick, Kyzir White and James Bradberry, while drafting Jordan Davisand Nakobe Dean.

In terms of projected win totals, the Eagles have the second easiest schedule and their squad is primed for success this year – +2000 is fantastic value

 

 

 

