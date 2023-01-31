NFL: Way-Too-Early Super Bowl Odds Released For Next Season

NFL fans and sports bettors will be flocking to their respective sports books over the next two weeks in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII, and rightfully so. Two of the top teams from the regular season will square off in the big game, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. The Eagles have opened as early favorites, but the lines are subject to fluctuation, especially given the health status of Patrick Mahomes.

But fans of other teams have already begun to look towards next season, and lines have already been released for Super Bowl LVIII. There are some interesting tidbits to take out of the odds for next year’s big game, which will be played in February 2024. Here are some numbers that stand out from the far-too-early release:

(Numbers from DraftKings)

Standout Odds for Next Season’s Super Bowl:

Top 5 Remains the same

The five teams with the shortest odds will be this season’s Conference Championship Game’s participants, with the addition of the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs currently sit as the favorites at +550, followed by Buffalo at +650. The 49ers (+700), Eagles (+800), and Bengals (+900) round out the top five.

New York Jets Rise

The New York Jets went from having the 5th longest odds in 2022 (+9000) to having the 8th shortest (+2500) for next season. They impressed with young talent all over the field this year, and seem to be a quarterback away from being a true Super Bowl contender. The oddsmakers must believe that a proven veteran or highly-touted prospect is on the way.

NFC South projected to be bad…again

There are no NFC South teams in the top ten of shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. In fact, there aren’t any in the top fifteen, either. The team out of the sorriest division in football with the best chance of being crowned champions of the NFL is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll have very obvious questions to answer in the off-season regarding their quarterback position and the guy who is the greatest to ever play it. The Bucs currently sit with +4000 odds.

Bottom of the barrel

How important is quarterback play and coaching? The two teams with the longest shot of winning next year’s Super Bowl are the Texans and Cardinals, both of whom have +10000 odds to win the big game. Arizona went from being one of the hottest young teams just a couple of years ago to being coach-less and with questions at quarterback. Houston has been bad for a while now, and they’re currently conducting a coaching search and will look to replace Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. The Commanders, Bears, Colts, and Seahawks are all tied for second-longest odds at +8000.