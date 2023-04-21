NFL News and Rumors

NFL Suspends 4 Lions Players And 1 Commanders Player For Gambling Violations

Wendi Oliveros
Jameson Williams

The NFL has suspended five players for betting on games during the 2022 season.

Four of the players are from the Detroit Lions, and one is from the Washington Commanders.

The players and the length of their suspensions are as follows:

  1. Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams – 6 games
  2. Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill – 6 games
  3. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus – indefinite
  4. Lions safety CJ Moore – indefinite
  5. Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney – indefinite

Front Office Sports is reporting that the Lions have released Cephus and Moore.

The differences in the suspensions have to do with what they were betting on.

Those suspended indefinitely were betting on NFL games.

The earliest these players could apply for reinstatement is after the 2023 season.

Those suspended for six games bet on college games from the team facility.

NFL Continues To Send Strong Message About Players Gambling

Calvin Ridley served an indefinite suspension in 2022 for betting on games and was reinstated for the 2023 season.

That should have set the example for anyone considering this behavior last season.

Players need to get the message and understand the ramifications of making these decisions.

These players are young, ranging in age from 22 (Jameson Williams) to 27 (CJ Moore), and they risk a premature end to their playing careers by gambling.

On The Flip Side, Professional Sports Endorse Gambling

Though the player behavior is not condoned, the NFL is toeing the line (as are other professional sports) with legalized gambling.

Long before online gambling became legal, a person needed to call a bookie and make transactions accordingly.

It is easier and more accessible now so it is not entirely surprising that players are falling into the trap of engaging in this behavior.

Conclusion

Are more players gambling?

Are these five players just the ones who got caught?

Does the NFL have a problem on its hands with this recurring behavior?

These are questions the league and potentially the NFL Players Association will need to wrestle with moving forward.

Protecting the players’ physical and mental health is a priority, but also counseling them to avoid behaviors that could detrimentally affect their careers should also be important.

Lions NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
