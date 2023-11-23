As the excitement for Thanksgiving builds, so does the anticipation for NFL games. This year, sports betting enthusiasts have a fantastic opportunity to enhance their experience with generous offers from leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and Bet US. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll cover the Thanksgiving schedule and how you can claim up to $5,000 in free bets from these top-rated sportsbooks.

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule

🏈 Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions 📅 Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023 🕒 Time: 12:30 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI 📺 Broadcast: FOX 🎲 Odds: Detroit -7.5 / O/U 47



🏈 Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys 📅 Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023 🕒 Time: 4:30 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX 📺 Broadcast: CBS 🎲 Odds: Dallas -13 / O/U 48.5



🏈 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks 📅 Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023 🕒 Time: 8:20 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA 📺 Broadcast: NBC 🎲 Odds: 49ers -7 / O/U 44



Best Betting Sites for NFL in 2023

How to Claim Your Bonus and Free Bets at BetOnline

Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account. Register your BetOnline account with your details. Make a qualifying deposit to receive your $1,000 bonus and 2 x $50 free bets. Place your bets on the NFL Thanksgiving day games.

BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Games Bonus

BetOnline is one of the most trusted and respected brands in the industry, accepting bets from all 50 US states, and BetOnline’s Thanksgiving offer to new customers is one not be missed.

The BetOnline welcome bonus consists of a 50 percent bonus up to a whopping $1,000. In addition to that, customers also receive $100 in free bets.

These come in the form of a $50 NFL player prop bet, and a $50 live bet, which can be placed as the action is taking place.

How to Claim Your Bovada NFL Thanksgiving Bonus

Click here to sign up for your Bovada account.

Register your Bovada account with your details. Make a qualifying deposit to receive your $750 welcome bonus.

Place your bets on the Thanksgiving day NFL games.

Bovada NFL Thanksgiving Games Offer

Bovada is showing its gratitude to NFL fans this Thanksgiving with an exceptional offer available to new customers. Customers from all 50 US states can claim the 75 percent welcome offer worth up to $750 by signing up for a Bovada account and making a qualifying deposit.

Known for its reliability and wide range of betting options, Bovada stands as a leading choice for sports bettors across the United States.

How to Claim Your Bet US NFL Thanksgiving Bonus

Click here to create your Bet US account. Complete your Bet US account registration with your details. Make a qualifying deposit to secure your $2,500 welcome bonus. Start betting on the Thanksgiving day NFL games.

Bet US NFL Thanksgiving Games Offer

Bet US is offering a remarkable Thanksgiving bonus. New customers can claim a 125 percent welcome offer, with a 100 percent bonus of up to $2,500 at the BetUS sportsbook and an additional 25 percent bonus of up to $625 for the online casino.

Bet US is a top-tier betting platform, welcoming bets from across the United States, and is celebrated for its user-friendly interface and excellent customer service.