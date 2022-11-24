NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer: $20k Thanksgiving Parlay Competition

NFL Thanksgiving is here with three games on the schedule today and you can use our bonus code ‘INSIDERS’ to get up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline, as well as take part in their special $20k parlay competition.
Up To $1000 NFL Free Bet For New Customers + Win $20k In Thanksgiving Parlay Competiton
You can click below to sign up to BetOnline which will allow you to claim up to $1000 in NFL free bets, as well as take part and win $20k in their parlay competition.
What Is The BetOnline Thanksgiving $20k Parlay Competition
The $20,000 Thanksgiving Parlay opened Monday and will officially close this Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at 12:30 pm ET. To register for the contest player must be logged into their account and enter their predictions (ATS & O/U) for all three Thanksgiving Day games.
The $20,000 grand prize will be awarded to the BetOnline player who correctly predicts all six selections on the parlay card. If no one correctly picks all 6 spreads/totals, the $20,000 will not be awarded.
If numerous contestants qualify for the $20,000, the prize will be split evenly amongst the winning contestants. A push is graded as a loss. If a game is cancelled, it is graded as a loss.
For complete prize rules and terms and conditions, visit BetOnline.
NFL Thanksgiving Action Report
There are three games on the schedule for today: Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills (12:30pm EST), Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants (4:30pm EST) and Thursday Night Football with Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots (8:20pm EST).
RELATED: NFL Picks – Our Expert American Football Picks | Best NFL Live Betting Sites
Bills at Lions (+9.5, 54)
- 64.4% of $ on Lions +9.5
- 89.2% of $ on Bills ML (-425)
- 55.2% of $ on OVER 54
Giants at Cowboys (-10, 45.5)
- 56.6% of $ on Cowboys -10
- 50.5% of $ on Cowboys ML (-460)
- 56.7% of $ on OVER 45.5
Patriots at Vikings (-2.5, 42.5)
- 54.8% of $ on Vikings -2.5
- 51.0% of $ on Vikings ML (-135)
- 50.4% of $ on UNDER 42.5
Thanksgiving Records Broken
- Most Receiving Yards – A. Johnson 188 +500
- Most Passing Yards – T. Aikman 455 +700
- Most Sacks – C. Jordan 4 +1600
- Most Receiving TDs – S. Sharpe 4 +2000
- Most Passing TDs – P. Manning 6 +2500
- Most Rushing Yards – OJ Simpson 273 +3300
Thanksgiving Passing Yards Leader
- J. Allen +250
- K. Cousins +300
- D. Prescott +400
- J. Goff +425
- M. Jones +625
- D. Jones +1000
Thanksgiving Receiving Yards Leader
- J. Jefferson +200
- S. Diggs +350
- A. St.Brown +500
- C. Lamb +600
- G. Davis +1000
- J. Meyers +1400
- A. Thielen +2000
- D. Slayton +2000
- M. Gallup +2000
- TJ Hockenson +2500
Thanksgiving Rushing Yards Leader
- S.Barkley +350
- D.Cook +375
- T.Pollard +500
- R.Stevenson +650
- D.Singletary +750
- J.Williams +750
- Josh Allen +1200
- E.Elliott +1400
- Daniel Jones +2000
- Damien Harris +2500
Will there be a special teams/defensive TD on Thanksgiving?
- Yes -200
- No +150
Will any Thanksgiving game go to overtime?
- No -900
- Yes +500
Thanksgiving Football Betting Pick
- Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots: Patriots +3 @ +118 with BetOnline
NFL Thanksgiving Odds
|NFL Thanksgiving
|Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|-450
|Detroit Lions
|+360
|NFL Thanksgiving
|Odds
|Play
|New York Giants
|+390
|Dallas Cowboys
|+480
|NFL Thanksgiving
|Odds
|Play
|New England Patriots
|+125
|Minnesota Vikings
|-145
Note: Odds are subject to change
