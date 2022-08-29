NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Selected As Number One Once Again

One of the NFL’s greatest ever players, Tom Brady, has yet again been named number one by his peers in the NFL Top 100.

The annual NFL Network show that gets NFL players to choose their top 100 players has been released for 2022.

As expected by many Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Brady, has claimed top spot. It’s the third time since the show started in 2011 that Brady has finished top spot.

Other winners of the award include: Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

🐐💯 For the 4th time since 2011, @TomBrady is chosen by his peers as the No. 1 player in the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/SsNShIoYcx — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2022

Brady is set to continue playing in the NFL this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is despite him being 45-years-old, and after retiring for 40 days earlier this year. His decision to continue playing means his career, that started back in 2000, could have even more trophies as he’s still on the top of his game.

The announcement of Brady as number one comes after a weekend of rumours. Brady was absent for 11 days from the Buccaneers.

Some suggestions have reported that the QB was filming for the Masked Singer, but it’s believed this isn’t true.

When asked about why he was absent, Brady simply said: “I’m 45, there’s a lot of s*** going on!”

It’s believed the player was simply taking a vacation with his family before the start of another cruelling season.