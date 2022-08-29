NFL News and Rumors

NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Selected As Number One Once Again

joshstedman
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

One of the NFL’s greatest ever players, Tom Brady, has yet again been named number one by his peers in the NFL Top 100.

The annual NFL Network show that gets NFL players to choose their top 100 players has been released for 2022.

As expected by many Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Brady, has claimed top spot. It’s the third time since the show started in 2011 that Brady has finished top spot.

Other winners of the award include: Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady is set to continue playing in the NFL this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is despite him being 45-years-old, and after retiring for 40 days earlier this year. His decision to continue playing means his career, that started back in 2000, could have even more trophies as he’s still on the top of his game.

The announcement of Brady as number one comes after a weekend of rumours. Brady was absent for 11 days from the Buccaneers.

Some suggestions have reported that the QB was filming for the Masked Singer, but it’s believed this isn’t true.

When asked about why he was absent, Brady simply said: “I’m 45, there’s a lot of s*** going on!”

It’s believed the player was simply taking a vacation with his family before the start of another cruelling season.

 

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

joshstedman

Experienced sports writer, covering a wide range of sports.
View All Posts By joshstedman

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Cal DL Brett Johnson Out For Season Through Injury

Kyle Curran  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
tyson fury oleksnadr usyk
Fury And Usyk Showdown Could Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend
Kyle Curran  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins
Dolphins Sign Former Patriots DE Trey Flowers To a One-Year Deal
Joshstedman  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Rams DT Aaron Donald Swings Helmet At Bengals
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
49ers Set To Be Without FS Jimmie Ward For Start Of Season
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 26 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Former Browns Centre JC Tretter Announces Retirement
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 25 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Illness Causes Dolphins To Cancel Joint Practice Session With Eagles
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 25 2022
More News