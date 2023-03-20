NFL Trade Rumors: Are Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins On Their Way Out?

As NFL teams revamp or in some cases dismantle their rosters, there are still several top players who figure to be traded in the coming days or weeks. There are two players in particular who figure to be playing elsewhere next season. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings RB

The Vikings have already cut several players and word is that Cook could be cooked as far as Minnesota’s plans for him.

According to multiple media outlets, several teams have held trade talks for Cook. Last week, Minnesota re-signed 24-year-old RB Alexander Mattison, who might become the starter in 2023.

Cook’s cap hit is substantial this season: $14.1 million. That’s followed by $15.6 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in 2025. He’ll be a free agent in 2026 and doesn’t intend to take a pay cut.

Here is the best possible fit for the four-time Pro Bowler should the Vikings decide to hit the eject button.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons love to run the ball. Only Philadelphia averaged more rushing attempts per game than Atlanta last season, and the Falcons figure to stay committed to their ground game this year.

Cook could conceivably replace Cordarrelle Patterson who was phased out of the offense toward the end of the season.

The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers could both be in play as well for Cooks’ services.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona WR

They’ve stopped just short of shouting from the mountain top but the Arizona Cardinals have been vocal about the availability of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins since the end of the season.

The former Clemson Tiger had a strong first year in Arizona (115 receptions, 1,407 yards, six touchdowns) but injuries and a suspension have cast a pall on this once shining star. Arizona has a new GM (Monti Ossenfort), a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and a clean break might be best for all involved.

If Arizona does make a move to trade him, here are some possible landing spots.

Baltimore Ravens

Outside of getting a deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson, getting their quarterback some wide receivers appears to be a top priority for head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens had the third-fewest receiving yards and fifth-fewest in the league this past season. If Jackson does return as Baltimore’s starting QB, teaming him with Hopkins would be huge. Hopkins has six 1,000-yard seasons in the last nine years and posted 100 or more receptions four times.

Carolina Panthers

Only two teams (Atlanta and Chicago) had worse production from their wide receivers than the Panthers did in 2022-23. Hopkins is a true No. 1 receiver who could provide a nice security blanked for whichever quarterback the Panthers draft first overall in April.

Arizona is reportedly seeking a second-round pick in return for Hopkins. After trading with the Bears to move up to No. 1 overall, the Panthers still have a second-round pick, 39th overall.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are another team who could use Hopkins. They lost Jakobi Meyers but signed former USC star JuJu Smith-who would make a nice No. 2 receiver to Hopkins No. 1.