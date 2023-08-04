NFL Training Camps

NFL Training Camp 2023: Twitter Users Get Look At Performances, Roster Opportunities For Rookies

Jeff Hawkins
Syndication: The Record

With the NFL exhibition season kicking off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, let’s take a look at what @NFLRookieWatxh discovered about the current crop of first-year players over the past few days:

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is ‘demoralizing’ his Colts’ teammates on defense …

Weighing Richardson’s QB1 chances …

Colts WR Josh Downs is not losing out on an opportunity to show off his versatility …

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is starting to make a starting bid …

Rams QB Stetson Bennett is showing signs of replacing the top Dawg …

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed something during his debut Thursday …

Commanders WR Emmanuel Forbes is beginning to lock down more than just a roster spot …

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt maintains swift goals …

Will Hyatt be ‘unstoppable?’ …

Vikings WR Jordan Addison must be a first-team dancer …

Panthers QB Bryce Young’s arm is already expected to make an impact in the NFC South …

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. gets handed a bit of humility by WR George Pickens …

Can Titans QB Will Levis settle in as QB2? …

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s footwork is painting a pretty picture …

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is taking his talents to new heights …

Will Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs ever leave the field? …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
