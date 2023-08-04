With the NFL exhibition season kicking off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, let’s take a look at what @NFLRookieWatxh discovered about the current crop of first-year players over the past few days:

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is ‘demoralizing’ his Colts’ teammates on defense …

This ANGLE of Anthony Richardson’s throw 😳 Richardson reportedly took “all” of the first team reps again today at Colts camp. Kwity Paye (Colts DE) said that it’s honestly “demoralizing” to practice against Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts WR) said that Richardson is… pic.twitter.com/tdVqSMVaWe — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2023

Weighing Richardson’s QB1 chances …

This THROW by Anthony Richardson 😳 Richardson reportedly once again took all of the first-team reps in his return to practice. Richardson said that he’s gained “8-12” pounds of muscle over the off-season. Richardson reportedly plans to play around 250 pounds, which is 10… pic.twitter.com/iTkTsFQ6NN — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

Colts WR Josh Downs is not losing out on an opportunity to show off his versatility …

Josh Downs had this defender LOST 😳 Downs’ shiftiness has reportedly been a “problem” for Colts’ DB’s throughout camp. Downs’ has reportedly spent time with both the Colts’ first and second team throughout camp. Downs’ has also taken reps as a kick/punt returner as well as… pic.twitter.com/V5fmEgpxvs — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2023

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is starting to make a starting bid …

Zay Flowers has reportedly been “near impossible” to cover in man-to-man so far at Ravens camp. Flowers has reportedly put DB’s “in the dirt” and left them running in the opposite direction in one-on-one’s. Flowers is reportedly “solidifying” himself as a Top-2 WR in Baltimore… pic.twitter.com/itS4ozEPHQ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

Rams QB Stetson Bennett is showing signs of replacing the top Dawg …

Stetson Bennett throwing LASERS 😳 Bennett was given the nod to run with the Rams first team yesterday, with Matthew Stafford on a rest day. Bennett reportedly looks like the Rams “QB2” as of now, already ahead of Brett Rypien. Bennett has reportedly been “constantly” seeking… pic.twitter.com/6rq7JnHBth — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed something during his debut Thursday …

Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his first game as a Cleveland Brown: • 8/11 passing (72.7%)

• 82 passing yards

• 1 passing TD

• 38 rushing yards

• led 2 TD drives (one 93 yards)

• 21-16 win The UCLA legend finds some impressive success in his first NFL game. The Browns may… pic.twitter.com/hXV1AR7l2Y — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 4, 2023

Commanders WR Emmanuel Forbes is beginning to lock down more than just a roster spot …

Emmanuel Forbes is looking LOCKDOWN 😳 Forbes has reportedly “more than held his own” against WR’s like Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel. Forbes has reportedly been exclusively running with the Commanders first team throughout team periods. And has even recorded… pic.twitter.com/GSEjnzGEdO — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2023

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt maintains swift goals …

Jalin Hyatt said that his “goal” for his rookie season is to win offensive rookie of the year. Adoree Jackson (Giants CB) said that Hyatt has a “Usain Bolt” type stride when he’s running. Hyatt reportedly had the “highlight of the day” once again, splitting double coverage and… pic.twitter.com/vIpFpmF0kg — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 3, 2023

Will Hyatt be ‘unstoppable?’ …

Jalin Hyatt has VIDEO GAME speed 😳 Hyatt was reportedly clocked at 24 MPH earlier this week, which is an NFL record. Hyatt has reportedly been one of the Giants “biggest standouts” so far at training camp. Hyatt has reportedly also looked “unstoppable” on the deep ball during… pic.twitter.com/zXH5yRbXYZ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

Vikings WR Jordan Addison must be a first-team dancer …

Jordan Addison has MASTERED the toe-tap 😳 Addison has reportedly been getting “a lot” of work with the Vikings first team as of lately. Kevin O’Connell (Vikings HC) said recently that Addison is off to a “really good” start so far. Addison was thought to have “similar traits”… pic.twitter.com/xFyfGQLybZ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 4, 2023

Panthers QB Bryce Young’s arm is already expected to make an impact in the NFC South …

This THROW by Bryce Young 😳 Young is reportedly “very similar” to a young Joe Burrow according to Vonn Bell (Panthers and former Bengals S). Bucky Brooks (NFL Analyst) said he believes the Panthers will both go to the playoffs and “win” the NFC South in Young’s rookie season.… pic.twitter.com/lwNGRXGrfO — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. gets handed a bit of humility by WR George Pickens …

Joey Porter Jr. just got WELCOMED to the NFL 😳 This catch comes days after George Pickens called himself the best WR in the “whole” world. However, besides this rep, Porter has reportedly been “lockdown” at Steelers training camp. Bucky Brooks (NFL Analyst) said Porter is… pic.twitter.com/xCJzdrZPH2 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

Can Titans QB Will Levis settle in as QB2? …

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s footwork is painting a pretty picture …

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a route ARTIST 😳 Njigba has reportedly appeared “faster” in pads than he does without. Brock Huard (former NFL QB) said that he believes Njigba is a “blend” of Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. Njigba has reportedly been an early “favorite target” of… pic.twitter.com/uX35QQh23V — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is taking his talents to new heights …

Quentin Johnston absolutely MOSSING his defender 😳 Johnston and Justin Herbert have reportedly had a “special connection” so far at Chargers training camp. Johnston’s speed and size have reportedly caused “issues” for almost every Chargers’ DB he’s faced. Johnston has been… pic.twitter.com/lW8jCuMNA1 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 31, 2023

Will Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs ever leave the field? …

Jahmyr Gibbs said recently that he’s been playing “a lot” more as a receiver with the Lions than he did at Alabama. Gibbs is reportedly on the field for “almost every” first team snap. Gibbs is even deployed at WR when David Montgomery comes in to play RB. Gibbs reportedly had… pic.twitter.com/wiJimXja5x — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 31, 2023