The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner but there are a few betting trends that fans should keep an eye on heading into Week 1.

One position to keep an eye on this week is the starting quarterback.

Some QBs have a tendency to start the season fast, especially against the spread, While the list of the best quarterbacks against the spread is filled with elite QBs, including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

However, none of those quarterbacks find themselves at the top of the list.

Instead, that distinction belongs to none other than Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. A former No.1 overall pick, Goff became a castoff in Los Angeles but rejuvenated his career under Lions head coach Dan Campbell last year.

While Goff has had an up-and-down career, he’s consistently beat expectations in the first week of the regular season. In fact, the Lions’ QB is a perfect 6-0 against the spread in Week 1 games. This season, he will be up against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who ranks third on the list with a 4-1 ATS record in five Week 1 games.

Can Goff continue his streak on the road in Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football?

Next on the list, Derek Carr will bring his sparkling 6-3 record against the spread to New Orleans, where he will begin the second chapter of his career.

Here are the best active NFL quarterbacks against the Week 1 spread.

Jared Goff: 6-0 ATS Derek Carr: 6-3 ATS Patrick Mahomes: 4-1 ATS Aaron Rodgers: 9-6 ATS Lamar Jackson: 3-1 ATS Josh Allen: 3-1 ATS Justin Herbert: 2-0 ATS Tua Tagovailoa: 2-0 ATS

Who Are The Worst Active NFL QBs Against The Spread in Week 1

Unlike Goff, Carr, and Mahomes, these quarterbacks have struggled to get off to a fast start to the season during their respective careers.

The worst four quarterbacks against the spread have a combined 8-16-1 record against the spread. New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones leads the way with an 0-2 record against the spread. Jones will try to get his first-ever Week 1 cover at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are attempting to avoid a Super Bowl hangover in 2023.

On the other hand, Baker Mayfield will try to turn his fortunes around with a new team after winning the starting quarterback job in Tampa Bay. Mayfield will be succeeding Tom Brady as the Buccaneers QB and will be up against another member on this list in Week 1 versus Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.

Russell Wilson (4-6-1) and Cousins (3-5) round out the list of the worst QBs against the spread in Week 1.

Check out the worst Week 1 QBs against the spread below.

Mac Jones: 0-2 ATS Baker Mayfield: 1-3 ATS Russell Wilson: 4-6-1 ATS Kirk Cousins: 3-5 ATS

NFL Betting Guides 2023