It’s time for the first Sunday of the NFL season. Week 1 will have plenty of great games in each conference. More importantly, there are a few intriguing betting opportunities. Below, we explore some NFL Week 1 picks against the spread.

Odds from BetOnline at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 8.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 1 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Despite their 7-10 record in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL. In Week 1, they play at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they have had much success against the past couple of seasons. Since 2018, the Browns have won eight of 10 games against the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns +1.5 (+110)

The Browns struggled to gain momentum in 2022 because quarterback Deshaun Watson only played six games.

Three years ago, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he may not crack the top 10. Even if Watson is 75% of what he once was, the Browns can make the playoffs.

The Browns have superior offensive and defensive lines, and RB Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the league, with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally received a new contract, but his calf may not be 100%. Before the Bengals become one of the AFC’s best teams, this is a good time for the Browns to pull off the slight upset.

Atlanta Falcons -3.5 (-107)

The Atlanta Falcons might be a frustrating team for fantasy owners in 2023. In real life, however, the Falcons will turn some heads and compete for the NFC South.

The Falcons averaged the third most rushing yards per game in 2022 (159.9). Plus, they added the best running back in college, Bijan Robinson.

The Carolina Panthers are looking like a bottom-10 team in 2023. Despite an average defense, they lack the offensive firepower to keep up with high-scoring teams.

Bryce Young may be good, but history is not on his side in Week 1. No. 1 picks are 0-13-1 in their first starts since 2003.

The Falcons should pick up the win and cover.

NFL Betting Guides 2023