NFL Week 1 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets To Cover

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

It’s time for the first Sunday of the NFL season. Week 1 will have plenty of great games in each conference. More importantly, there are a few intriguing betting opportunities. Below, we explore some NFL Week 1 picks against the spread.

Odds from BetOnline at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 8. 

NFL Week 1 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during a drill
Jun 14, 2023; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during a drill during minicamp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their 7-10 record in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL. In Week 1, they play at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they have had much success against the past couple of seasons. Since 2018, the Browns have won eight of 10 games against the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns +1.5 (+110)

The Browns struggled to gain momentum in 2022 because quarterback Deshaun Watson only played six games.

Three years ago, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he may not crack the top 10. Even if Watson is 75% of what he once was, the Browns can make the playoffs.

The Browns have superior offensive and defensive lines, and RB Nick Chubb is arguably the best pure runner in the league, with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally received a new contract, but his calf may not be 100%. Before the Bengals become one of the AFC’s best teams, this is a good time for the Browns to pull off the slight upset.

Bet on Cleveland Browns +1.5 (+110)

Atlanta Falcons -3.5 (-107)

The Atlanta Falcons might be a frustrating team for fantasy owners in 2023. In real life, however, the Falcons will turn some heads and compete for the NFC South.

The Falcons averaged the third most rushing yards per game in 2022 (159.9). Plus, they added the best running back in college, Bijan Robinson.

The Carolina Panthers are looking like a bottom-10 team in 2023. Despite an average defense, they lack the offensive firepower to keep up with high-scoring teams.

Bryce Young may be good, but history is not on his side in Week 1. No. 1 picks are 0-13-1 in their first starts since 2003.

The Falcons should pick up the win and cover.

Bet on Atlanta Falcons (-107)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
