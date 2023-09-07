The NFL season is upon us and CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has released his NFL week 1 expert picks and predictions.

Prisco went through all 16 games in week 1 and predicted each contest.

Pete Prisco’s NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

He took a couple of underdogs and a couple of heavy favorites to cover.

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs(-4.5) (O/U:53.5)

Prisco believes that even if Travis Kelce and Chris Jones do not suit up, the Kansas City Chiefs will still come out with a victory.

He believes Mahomes will be able to carry the load and the Chiefs will come out on top and cover the spread.

Prisco predicts a 33-23 Kansas City victory.

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons(-3.5) (O/U:39.5)

This will be Bryce Young’s first career start in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Panthers fans, Prisco does not believe it will go Carolina’s way.

He thinks the offensive line will be a concern for the Panthers and they will not be able to keep up with Atlanta’s offense.

Prisco predicts Atlanta will cover the spread and win 27-21.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens(-10.0) (O/U:43.5)

Another rookie QB will make his first career NFL start.

CJ Stroud is in for a difficult first start against the Baltimore Ravens.

Prisco predicts a big game for Lamar Jackson in a new offense with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Prisco predicts a big game for Lamar Jackson in a new offense with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Baltimore wins 31-14 and covers the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals(-2.5) @ Cleveland Browns (O/U:49.0)

This is a huge divisional matchup in week 1.

Joe Burrow will start but the calf injury could be bothersome in week 1.

Prisco predicts an upset here and is taking Cleveland 29-26.

Jacksonville Jaguars(-4.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U:45.5)

A third rookie QB will be making his NFL debut in week 1.

Anthony Richardson will get the start for the Colts but Prisco believes the lack of a run game with Jonathan Taylor out will hurt the Colts in this one.

Prisco believes the lack of a run game with Jonathan Taylor out will hurt the Colts in this one.

The Jags will cover the spread and win 34-17.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings(-5.5) (O/U:45.0)

Prisco believes this will be a closer game and Minnesota’s defense will be better this year under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

He also believes Tampa Bay will be better on defense, which will keep the game close.

Prisco is taking Minnesota 23-21 but has the Bucs covering the spread.

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints(-3.0) (O/U:41.0)

This will be Derek Carr’s first start with the New Orleans Saints.

The Titans are a scrappy team, led by Derrick Henry.

Prisco thinks the Saints will win 23-17 and cover the spread but does not believe the victory will be an easy one.

San Francisco 49ers(-2.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:41.5)

Brock Purdy will be the starter for the 49ers, which Prisco believes is a good thing but he also feels this will be a challenging defense for Purdy to face.

He also thinks Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett will take a step forward in his season year.

He also thinks Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett will take a step forward in his season year.

The Steelers pull off the upset and win 23-21.

Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders(-7.0) (O/U:37.5)

Prisco believes the Cardinals are a complete mess and in tank mode.

Josh Dobbs will be under center for the Cardinals in a difficult matchup.

Prisco is taking the Commanders to cover the spread and win big 33-10.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears(-1.0) (O/U:42.0)

Prisco believes Justin Fields and the Bears will both be improved this season.

However, he also feels the Packers have a good defense and they will be a major challenge for Fields in this contest.

He also believes Jordan Love will get off to a good start as he takes over the starting QB role.

Prisco is taking the Packers 27-23 in this contest.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos(-3.5) (O/U:44.0)

Sean Payton will make his debut as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

His big challenge will be to fix Russell Wilson.

Jimmy Garoppoolo will make his first start under center with the Raiders.

Prisco believes this will be a close game with the Raiders covering the spread but Denver ultimately wins 25-24.

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers(-3.0) (O/U:51.5)

This is a good matchup between two high-powered offenses.

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are two of the more efficient QBs in the league.

Prisco believes the Chargers will win a close one 31-30 with Miami covering the spread.

Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) @ New England Patriots (O/U:45.0)

Prisco believes the Patriots will be good on defense but the Eagles will be too big of a challenge.

Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense will be too much for New England’s defense.

Prisco is taking the Eagles 30-22.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks(-5.5) (O/U:45.5)

Cooper Kupp has already been ruled out and the Rams are loaded with rookies and young talent.

Geno Smith is hoping to have another good season.

Prisco believes Seattle wins this divisional matchup easily 30-14.

Dallas Cowboys(-2.5) @ New York Giants (O/U:46.5)

Prisco believes Dallas will be better than last year but is not convinced the Giants will be better than last season.

He feels Dak will outplay Daniel Jones in this contest, despite Prescott playing on the road.

He feels Dak will outplay Daniel Jones in this contest, despite Prescott playing on the road.

Dallas covers the spread and wins 31-24.

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) @ New York Jets (O/U: 46.0)

Prisco still believes the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC East, despite the Jets acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers.

He feels Rodgers will play well this season but Josh Allen will get the best of Rodgers in week 1.

Prisco is taking the Bills to cover the spread and win 24-19.