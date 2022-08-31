NFL Week 1 Odds: Bills and 49ers favorites for opening game wins

The opening week of the 2022-23 NFL season is almost upon us and here is everything you need to know about the favorites to take victory and get their campaign off to a flyer.

NFL Week 1 Odds

Friday, September 9

Los Angeles Rams (+100) vs Buffalo Bills (-135) with BetOnline

Sunday, September 11

Atlanta Falcons (+190) vs New Orleans Saints (-220) with BetOnline

Baltimore Ravens (-290) vs New York Jets (+245) with BetOnline

New England Patriots (+125) vs Miami Dolphins (-145) with BetOnline

Pittsburgh Steelers (+222) vs Cincinnati Bengals (-262) with BetOnline

San Francisco 49ers (-290) vs Chicago Bears (+245) with BetOnline

Philadelphia Eagles (-195) vs Detroit Lions (+170) with BetOnline

Indianapolis Colts (-375) vs Houston Texans (+305) with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars (+145) vs Washington Commanders (-165) with BetOnline

Kansas City Chiefs (-190) vs Arizona Cardinals (+165) with BetOnline

Las Vegas Raiders (+160) vs Los Angeles Chargers (-180) with BetOnline

Green Bay Packers (-125) vs Minnesota Vikings (+105) with BetOnline

New York Giants (+125) vs Tennessee Titans (-255) with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-125) vs Dallas Cowboys (+105) with BetOnline

Monday, September 12

Denver Broncos (-245) vs Seattle Seahawks (+205) with BetOnline

Next game we play is the real thing. 11 days to go. — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022

How To Watch The NFL 2022-23

🏈 NFL

📅 Dates: Monday, 8th September 2022 – January 8th 2023

Monday, 8th September 2022 – January 8th 2023 📺 TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 Cincinnati Bengals +1600 San Francisco 49ers +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Philadelphia Eagles +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Las Vegas Raiders +3300

