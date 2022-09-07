NFL Week 1 Picks: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Odds and Predictions

The 2022-2023 NFL season is finally upon us and we’re in for a great matchup this Thursday night. Our first Thursday Night Football Game of the year and the first regular NFL season game this year is going to feature the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. Continuing reading below to get the best Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills odds, predictions, and picks.

How to Bet on the 2022 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Game 1 of the NFL season is going to have an exciting matchup and one that many are interested in betting on. Always make sure to check your sportsbooks and Bovada because they are always going to have the best odds for you.

In an interesting fashion, the Buffalo Bills are actually the favorites to win this one in Los Angeles.

Check out the odds between the Rams and Bills below.

NFL Betting Trends | Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Trends

Looking at betting trends at the start of the NFL season is always a difficult thing to fully grasp. Considering that these teams have yet to play a game this season, we’re going to have to go with what we saw them do a season ago. Buffalo went 10-9 against the spread last year and 10 of their 19 games went over.

The Los Angeles Rams were 10-11 against the spread a season ago and 10 of their 21 games went over.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Best Bets | TNF Picks

The best pick of the night in this game is going to be taking the Los Angeles Rams with the three points. The reason behind this pick is that the Rams are going to be playing at home. If this one was in Buffalo, it would probably be the other way around, but considering it’s going to be played at SoFi, backing Los Angeles seems like the logical pick.

The Bills are going to be coming into this game as the Super Bowl favorite this year and rightfully so. With a team that offers Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and many other players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, there’s an argument to be made that they are the top team in the league this season.

However, Los Angeles is coming right off a Super Bowl title and we have to respect the defending champions. With Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, newly added Allen Robinson, and Bobby Wagner, with many other talented players on both sides of the football, this team is as legit as they get.

There’s a real opportunity that the Los Angeles Rams cannot only win this game outright, but possibly even win another Super Bowl this season. It’s going to be tough to replicate what they did a year ago, but this team certainly has enough to do so.

Let’s go with the Rams with the 3 points in this one.

