NFL Week 1 Player Props: Best Player Prop Bets for Bills vs Rams

There’s not a better sport in the world to bet on player props than the NFL and luckily for us, we have the perfect opportunity here to cash on some of the best players in all of football going at it. With the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams facing off for the first game of the season, there are arguably no better teams to put some money on in terms of player props. They have stars all over the field and that’s going to be huge for us.

NFL Player Prop Bets | Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include three of the top players in baseball.

NFL player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something we always need.

Best NFL Player Props Bets Today: Cam Akers O44.5 Yards (-110)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -110 -120

With our first NFL player prop of the day, we’re going to go with Cam Akers to have over 44.5 yards. He had an interesting season a year ago, dealing with a few injuries during the regular season.

He came back in January against the San Francisco 49ers and showed the promise that he has as a running back. In three of his last four games, he easily passed the 44.5 yards mark. He did so in the playoffs as those were four of the five games that he played in throughout the entire season.

With a whole offseason for him to get fully healthy, there’s a legitimate chance that he’s going to be the best running back in all of football this season. Although it might sound crazy to some because he might not have the usage that a ton of other running backs are going to have, this dude is legit as they come and he’s going to be a major factor in why Los Angeles is going to once again have one of the best running games in football. He finished the 2020 season with 625 yards and could do much more damage this season.

Best NFL Player Props Bets Today: Allen Robinson U64.5 Yards (-130)

Bet Over Under Play Odds +100 -130

With our second NFL betting player prop of the night, let’s go with Allen Robinson to have under 64.5 yards. A lot of people are high on Robinson this season and rightfully so. He was one of the best wide receivers in all of football during the 2020 season before having a major disappointment in 2021.

There are many factors in what happened during the 2021 season and people are banking that that was just because he didn’t like the environment he was in with the Chicago Bears. Considering that he had a rookie quarterback and only had 38 receptions with 410 yards, the lowest of his career when healthy, it certainly makes sense why that could be the reason.

However, there were also games last year where he just didn’t look like his old self. Again, that could have been for plenty of different reasons, but only finishing with 410 yards and 38 receptions was certainly something that many people are worried about it. This line being at 64.5 seems a bit too high in this one as we predict he is going to finish with around 45 yards.

Best NFL Player Props Bets: Matthew Stafford O274.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Bet Over Under Play Odds -115 +115

With our final NFL betting prop of the night, let’s go with Matthew Stafford to have over 1.5 throwing touchdowns. When looking at the receivers that the Los Angeles Rams currently have with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers when he plays as a wide receiver, and many others, it’s easy to see why Stafford is getting a lot of love in terms of future MVP bets.

If people thought Matthew Stafford had a good season a year ago with his 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, get ready for this year because his team’s only going to be better. He had the most yards that he’s ever thrown for in his career outside of the 2012 and 2011 seasons with the Detroit Lions and he did so because of how well the team is built around him.

Los Angeles, in my opinion, is a better team than they were a season ago and it would make sense if Matthew Stafford is even better than he was last season.

