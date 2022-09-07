News

NFL Week 1 Props: Best Prop Bets for Bills vs Rams | TNF Props

Jon Conahan
nfl player props betting patriots vs bills prediction
With arguably the two best teams in football going at it for their first game of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills both have plenty of star players that are great to put prop bets on.

Continue reading below to get our best Thursday Night Football NFL player props for Week 1.

NFL Player Prop Bets | Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our three-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in the NFL.

NFL player props have quickly become some of the best bets that sports bettors can put money on. Usually, they have great value and that’s something bettors are always looking for.

Best NFL Player Props Bets: Cooper Kupp Touchdown (-140)

Bet Touchdown No Touchdown Play
Odds -140 -170 Bovada logo

Our first bet of the night is going to be taking Cooper Kupp to have a touchdown at any moment. With – 140 odds, this is great value for somebody who had 16 touchdowns a year ago. He was able to have nearly 2,000 yards receiving on over 140 receptions. The connection that he and Matthew Stafford built a year ago was arguably the best in all of football and there’s a reason why Kupp is going in the top 4 in every fantasy draft right now.

He had a sensational season a year ago and it’s going to continue this year because Los Angeles continues to look for him whenever they’re near the end zone.

Bet on Kupp (-140) at Bovada

Best NFL Player Props Bets Today: Stefon Diggs Touchdown (+130)

Bet Touchdown No Touchdown Play
Odds +130 -190 Bovada logo

Our second NFL betting prop for the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams is going to be taking Stefon Diggs to have a touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills are expected to have one of the best offenses in all of football this season and there’s a good possibility that it’s going to happen. A season ago, Stefon Diggs had an argument to possibly be one of the top wideouts in football. He finished with more than 11 yards per reception and also was able to get in the end zone 10 times.

On top of what he was able to do a season ago, what he was able to do the season before that was even more impressive as he finished with 1,535 yards for an average of 12.1 yards per catch. There’s a real possibility that his workload is going to be even higher than it has been and that’s perfect news for us.

Bet on Diggs (+130) at Bovada

 

Best NFL Player Props Bets Today: Josh Allen Over 278.5 Yards (-115)

Bet Over Under Play
Odds -115 -115 Bovada logo

With our final NFL player prop of the day, we’re going to go with Josh Allen to have over 278.5 yards. Some people could get worried about this line because it’s the first game of the season, but we should remind you that Josh Allen had over 4,400 yards a season ago.

On top of those 4,400 yards, he averaged nearly 260 a game. Considering that this is going to be the first game of the year and they’re going to be playing a Los Angeles Rams team that has one of the best run defenses in the world, it would make sense if Buffalo is throwing the football a bit more.

With the defense that the Los Angeles Rams have, there’s definitely a possibility that Josh Allen is going to get shut down during certain possessions. However, this team is going to do most of their work through the air and will find success in this game because of Allen.

Bet on Allen (-115) at Bovada
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
