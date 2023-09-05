Are you ready for some football? After a long and dramatic offseason, the 2023 NFL season finally gets underway this week. All 32 teams will be in action, including the defending Super Bowl champions, Kanas City Chiefs. It all begins on Thursday night. Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 1 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 1: Games To Watch

A matchup made for #Kickoff2023! Who ya got?! 👀 REPOST for #OnePride

LIKE for #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5Wj6P1oIqd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 4, 2023

The Chiefs will be featured on opening night for a special edition of Thursday Night Football as they raise their Super Bowl banner at Arrowhead Stadium. Trying to ruin the Chiefs’ night will be the Detroit Lions, who will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

However, the Chiefs may be without two integral players: TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones. Kelce hyperextended his knee on Tuesday, and head coach Andy Reid said his star tight end’s status for Week 1 is uncertain. Jones is in a contract dispute, holding out for a new extension.

Other games to watch are the San Francisco 49ers heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to New England to play the Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills playing at MetLife on Monday night against the New York Jets.

NFL Week 1: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

It's September, so you know what that means… 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈 — NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2023

If Kelce is ruled out for Thursday night’s game, keep an eye on the line and total in the Lions-Chiefs game.

Note: All betting information comes from BetOnline as of 9/5.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) – Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (SNF) – Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MNF) – Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Betting Guides 2023