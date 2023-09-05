NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 1: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Are you ready for some football? After a long and dramatic offseason, the 2023 NFL season finally gets underway this week. All 32 teams will be in action, including the defending Super Bowl champions, Kanas City Chiefs. It all begins on Thursday night. Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 1 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 1: Games To Watch

The Chiefs will be featured on opening night for a special edition of Thursday Night Football as they raise their Super Bowl banner at Arrowhead Stadium. Trying to ruin the Chiefs’ night will be the Detroit Lions, who will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

However, the Chiefs may be without two integral players: TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones. Kelce hyperextended his knee on Tuesday, and head coach Andy Reid said his star tight end’s status for Week 1 is uncertain. Jones is in a contract dispute, holding out for a new extension.

Other games to watch are the San Francisco 49ers heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to New England to play the Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills playing at MetLife on Monday night against the New York Jets.

NFL Week 1: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

If Kelce is ruled out for Thursday night’s game, keep an eye on the line and total in the Lions-Chiefs game.

Note: All betting information comes from BetOnline as of 9/5.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) – Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-117) -6 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 54.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-Odds) Under 39.5 (-Odds) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +395 -500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-110) -10 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline -137 +117 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-112) +2.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline -223 +193 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-115) +4.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-107) Under 45.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-107 -5.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (+105) -3 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +135 +115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-108) +2.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-112) Under 41 (-108) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline +260 -310 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-106) -7 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-112) Under 37.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-110) -1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-112) Under 43 (-108) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline +141 -161 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -190 +165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-107) +4 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-107) Under 45 (-113) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +205 -245 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5 (-106) -5 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (SNF) – Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Play
Moneyline -166 +146 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (+103) +3.5 (-123) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MNF) – Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills New York Jets Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-113) +2.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-112) Under 46.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

