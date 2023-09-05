Are you ready for some football? After a long and dramatic offseason, the 2023 NFL season finally gets underway this week. All 32 teams will be in action, including the defending Super Bowl champions, Kanas City Chiefs. It all begins on Thursday night. Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 1 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
NFL Week 1: Games To Watch
A matchup made for #Kickoff2023!
Who ya got?! 👀
REPOST for #OnePride
LIKE for #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5Wj6P1oIqd
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 4, 2023
The Chiefs will be featured on opening night for a special edition of Thursday Night Football as they raise their Super Bowl banner at Arrowhead Stadium. Trying to ruin the Chiefs’ night will be the Detroit Lions, who will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
However, the Chiefs may be without two integral players: TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones. Kelce hyperextended his knee on Tuesday, and head coach Andy Reid said his star tight end’s status for Week 1 is uncertain. Jones is in a contract dispute, holding out for a new extension.
Other games to watch are the San Francisco 49ers heading to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to New England to play the Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills playing at MetLife on Monday night against the New York Jets.
NFL Week 1: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
It's September, so you know what that means…
🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈
— NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2023
If Kelce is ruled out for Thursday night’s game, keep an eye on the line and total in the Lions-Chiefs game.
Note: All betting information comes from BetOnline as of 9/5.
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) – Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-255
|Point Spread
|+6 (-117)
|-6 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 54.5 (-110)
|Under 54.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|-3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-Odds)
|Under 39.5 (-Odds)
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+395
|-500
|Point Spread
|+10 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-137
|+117
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-112)
|+2.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|-223
|+193
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-115)
|+4.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-107)
|Under 45.5 (-113)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|+215
|-255
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-107
|-5.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-110)
|Under 45 (-110)
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3 (+105)
|-3 (-125)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-110)
|Under 41 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|+115
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-108)
|+2.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-112)
|Under 41 (-108)
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+260
|-310
|Point Spread
|+7 (-106)
|-7 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-112)
|Under 37.5 (-108)
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-115
|Point Spread
|+1 (-110)
|-1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-112)
|Under 43 (-108)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+141
|-161
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 51.5 (-110)
|Under 51.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Point Spread
|-4 (-107)
|+4 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-107)
|Under 45 (-113)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+205
|-245
|Point Spread
|+5 (-106)
|-5 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (SNF) – Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-166
|+146
|Point Spread
|-3.5 (+103)
|+3.5 (-123)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MNF) – Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-145
|+125
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-113)
|+2.5 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-112)
|Under 46.5 (-108)
