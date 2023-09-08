NFL Week 1 includes a full slate of games on Sunday. Are you interested in a same-game parlay (SGP) or parlay? Below, we explore our NFL Week 1 SGP and parlay picks, including a bet with +1636 odds.

NFL Week 1 SGP & Parlay Picks:

Odds from BetOnline at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 8.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 1 SGP & Parlay Picks

The Falcons are the best bet of the day on Sunday. Therefore, we’re looking to capitalize on that game with two players: Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier.

SGP (+1636): Falcons ML (-180), Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+210), Tyler Allgeier (+260)

The Falcons are a 3.5 favorite at home against the Carolina Panthers. For this SGP, we only need Atlanta to win outright.

The Falcons should have no problems running the ball on an average defensive line that allowed 122.6 yards per game in 2022. Bijan Robinson will most likely be the featured back, but Tyler Allgeier (1,035 yards in 2022) could step into the goal-line role this season, which is what we’re banking on Sunday.

Kyle Pitts had a disastrous season in 2022, scoring two touchdowns in 10 games. However, it’s a new year, and the Falcons have a new Week 1 starter in Desmond Ridder. Expect Atlanta to get the former fourth-overall pick involved in the offense early.

Parlay (+269): Falcons -3.5 (-107), Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Expect Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young to struggle in his debut, so the Falcons should handle business.

One of the best games of the weekend is in Pittsburgh when the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 2-6 start in 2022, the Steelers finished the year winning seven of their last nine games.

With a healthy T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ defense is very good. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league, but Nick Bosa has not practiced all summer. He is expected to play, but his snap count is unknown.

It’s a coin flip, so we’re siding with the home underdog.

NFL Betting Guides 2023