NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 10 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Bengals Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

The best game in Week 10 is arguably the Browns vs. Ravens. However, we’re zeroing in on the two other AFC North teams to back in Week 10. Below, explore our NFL Week 10 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 10 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 10 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-110)

What a difference a few weeks makes. On October 1, the Bengals were 1-3 following a puzzling 27-3 loss to the Titans. That was the last time the Bengals lost.

Cincinnati has won four straight games and looks like the team that has made two straight AFC Championship Games. Joe Burrow is finally healthy, and the defense has not given up more than 20 points in the last four games.

However, the Bengals will be without two key players: wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle).

The Bengals now face a Texans team riding high after a 39-37 last-second win in Week 9. C.J. Stroud has been incredible this season, with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in Week 9.

Yet the Texans are walking into Cincinnati with nearly half their team on the injury report.

Burrow is excellent against non-divisional opponents, with a 20-3-1 ATS record in his last 24 games (Bestodds.com). Stroud’s numbers are significantly weaker on the road, with 911 yards, three touchdowns, and a rating of 90.8. At home, Stroud has thrown for 1,359 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a rating of 113.9.

The Bengals are rolling, and they continue their winning ways against the Texans.

Bet on Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 (+100)

Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023.

How are the Steelers 5-3? It’s the biggest mystery in the NFL.

The Steelers have been outgained on offense in all eight games. Yet, Pittsburgh has five wins. It’s truly one of Mike Tomlin’s best coaching jobs.

Green Bay’s offense is terrible. Then again, so is Pittsburgh’s offense. Both teams average less than 301 yards and 21 points per game. The under is a good play.

However, one player sways this matchup: Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. The Steelers are 13-5 SU/ATS with Watt in the lineup over the last two seasons (51-41-3 ATS all-time with Watt). Pittsburgh is 2-4-1 ATS without him (Action Network).

It might be ugly offensively, but the Steelers will find a way to win and cover.

Bet on Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 (+100)
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Mike Tomlin

Gymnast Harlyn Tomlin, Daughter Of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Makes Her College Selection

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  33min
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
NFL Week 10 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 10 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Kick Off SKIMS Christmas Campaign
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Kick Off SKIMS Christmas Campaign
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Dolphins-Chiefs Sets Viewership Record with 9.6M Viewers
NFL International Series: Dolphins-Chiefs Sets Viewership Record with 9.6 Million Viewers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers bryce young sanced on tnf (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Chicago Bears Upend Punchless Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young cj stroud
Week 1 NFL Starters at Quarterback Were Younger Than They’ve Been For a Decade
Author image David Evans  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top