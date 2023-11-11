The best game in Week 10 is arguably the Browns vs. Ravens. However, we’re zeroing in on the two other AFC North teams to back in Week 10. Below, explore our NFL Week 10 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 10 Expert Picks Against The Spread

Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 (-110)

It wouldn't be November without a Bengals surge up the standings 🔥 Joe Burrow is a RIDICULOUS 20-3-1 ATS in his last 24 games against non-divisional opponents ✍️ Cincy is favored by 6.5 over CJ Stroud and the Texans, Sunday.#GamblingTwitter #HOUvsCINpic.twitter.com/oh8SNgjRLe — BestOdds.com (@BestOddsBets) November 9, 2023

What a difference a few weeks makes. On October 1, the Bengals were 1-3 following a puzzling 27-3 loss to the Titans. That was the last time the Bengals lost.

Cincinnati has won four straight games and looks like the team that has made two straight AFC Championship Games. Joe Burrow is finally healthy, and the defense has not given up more than 20 points in the last four games.

However, the Bengals will be without two key players: wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle).

The Bengals now face a Texans team riding high after a 39-37 last-second win in Week 9. C.J. Stroud has been incredible this season, with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in Week 9.

Yet the Texans are walking into Cincinnati with nearly half their team on the injury report.

Burrow is excellent against non-divisional opponents, with a 20-3-1 ATS record in his last 24 games (Bestodds.com). Stroud’s numbers are significantly weaker on the road, with 911 yards, three touchdowns, and a rating of 90.8. At home, Stroud has thrown for 1,359 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a rating of 113.9.

The Bengals are rolling, and they continue their winning ways against the Texans.

Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 (+100)

How are the Steelers 5-3? It’s the biggest mystery in the NFL.

The Steelers have been outgained on offense in all eight games. Yet, Pittsburgh has five wins. It’s truly one of Mike Tomlin’s best coaching jobs.

Green Bay’s offense is terrible. Then again, so is Pittsburgh’s offense. Both teams average less than 301 yards and 21 points per game. The under is a good play.

However, one player sways this matchup: Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. The Steelers are 13-5 SU/ATS with Watt in the lineup over the last two seasons (51-41-3 ATS all-time with Watt). Pittsburgh is 2-4-1 ATS without him (Action Network).

It might be ugly offensively, but the Steelers will find a way to win and cover.