NFL Week 10 Player Props: Kyler Murray Among Best Bets

For our Week 10 player props, we’re focusing on two of the most dynamic players in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara.

NFL Week 10 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 10 Player Props

Kyler Murray Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (+104)

“I gained a new level of resiliency with this.” Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says the road back from his knee injury has made him better. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/Uui20QxbIU — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) November 9, 2023

Welcome back, Kyler Murray. The talented Cardinals quarterback makes his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons. Murray has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

It’s unknown how Murray’s knee will hold up on Sunday, although it sounds like he won’t have any restrictions on how he plays on Sunday.

The Cardinals are banged up on the offensive line. Guard Trystan Colon (calf) has been ruled out, while left tackle D.J. Humphries and guard Will Hernandez (knee) are questionable. This could lead to Murray taking off more frequently and trusting his legs to move the chains.

For his career, Murray averages 38.7 rushing yards per game. 26.5 is too low of a number to pass on. I like the over.

Alvin Kamara Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Until this total reaches 40, I will keep betting the over. Kamara has hit the over on receiving yards in five of six games. Kamara remains second on the team with 43 receptions while only playing six games.

The Vikings are average against the pass (225.4 yards/game) and do not surrender many receiving yards to opposing running backs (22.56 yards/game).

However, Brian Flores loves to blitz. Derek Carr loves to checkdown. That is the perfect recipe for Kamara to surpass 35.5 receiving yards.

Quick Brian Flores is a madman check in pic.twitter.com/GIi2XD2IWK — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 7, 2023