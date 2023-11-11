NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 10 Player Props: Kyler Murray Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

For our Week 10 player props, we’re focusing on two of the most dynamic players in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara.

NFL Week 10 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 10 Player Props

Kyler Murray Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (+104)

Welcome back, Kyler Murray. The talented Cardinals quarterback makes his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons. Murray has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

It’s unknown how Murray’s knee will hold up on Sunday, although it sounds like he won’t have any restrictions on how he plays on Sunday.

The Cardinals are banged up on the offensive line. Guard Trystan Colon (calf) has been ruled out, while left tackle D.J. Humphries and guard Will Hernandez (knee) are questionable. This could lead to Murray taking off more frequently and trusting his legs to move the chains.

For his career, Murray averages 38.7 rushing yards per game. 26.5 is too low of a number to pass on. I like the over.

Bet on Kyler Murray Over 26.5 Rushing Yards (+104) at BetOnline

Alvin Kamara Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker
Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Until this total reaches 40, I will keep betting the over. Kamara has hit the over on receiving yards in five of six games. Kamara remains second on the team with 43 receptions while only playing six games.

The Vikings are average against the pass (225.4 yards/game) and do not surrender many receiving yards to opposing running backs (22.56 yards/game).

However, Brian Flores loves to blitz. Derek Carr loves to checkdown. That is the perfect recipe for Kamara to surpass 35.5 receiving yards.

Bet on Alvin Kamara Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
