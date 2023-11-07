Week 10 of the NFL season has another good Sunday slate, highlighted by the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.
NFL Week 10: Games To Watch
Week 10 kicks off with Panthers vs. Bears on TNF!#CARvsCHI — Thursday 8pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MP5ScsGTgf
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2023
The 49ers are at a crossroads in their season. San Francisco has lost three games in a row and now must face a red-hot Jaguars team that has won five straight games.
How impressive has C.J. Stroud been? Houston’s rookie quarterback is coming off a spectacular 470-yard, five-touchdown performance in a win against the Bucs in Week 9. Now, Stroud and the Texans head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals, who look like a contender again now that Joe Burrow is healthy.
Minnesota’s Joshua Dobbs is the best story in the NFL. Dobbs, who barely knew the names of his offensive linemen, willed the Vikings to a crucial victory over the Falcons in Week 9 behind his two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Vikings face the Saints in an NFC Showdown.
NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
ESPN’s QBR from Week 9 (Sunday):
📈 TOP 5:
1) #Vikings Joshua Dobbs, 86.6
2) #Bengals Joe Burrow, 82.8
3) #Raiders Aidan O’Connell, 82.5
4) #Texans C.J. Stroud, 77.2
5) #Ravens Lamar Jackson, 75.4
📉 BOTTOM 5:
22) #Rams Brett Rypien, 24.2
23) #Seahawks Geno Smith, 14.5
24)… pic.twitter.com/pvCncuIqkW
— uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) November 6, 2023
TNF: Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7) – Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-170
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-114)
|-3.5 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-108)
|Under 40 (-112)
Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-128
|+108
|Point Spread
|-2 (-103)
|-2 (-117)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+6 (-113)
|-6 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-110)
|Under 38 (-110)
Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+235
|-280
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-145
|+125
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-113)
|+2.5 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-105)
|Under 38.5 (-115)
Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Point Spread
|-1 (-110)
|+1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-118
|-102
|Point Spread
|-1 (-107)
|+1 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+16.5 (-109)
|-16.5 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+220
|-260
|Point Spread
|+6 (-105)
|-6 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 36.5 (-110)
|Under 36.5 (-110)
MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+290
|-360
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-107)
|-7.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under 47 (-110)
Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.