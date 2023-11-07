Week 10 of the NFL season has another good Sunday slate, highlighted by the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.

NFL Week 10: Games To Watch

Week 10 kicks off with Panthers vs. Bears on TNF!#CARvsCHI — Thursday 8pm ET on Prime Video

The 49ers are at a crossroads in their season. San Francisco has lost three games in a row and now must face a red-hot Jaguars team that has won five straight games.

How impressive has C.J. Stroud been? Houston’s rookie quarterback is coming off a spectacular 470-yard, five-touchdown performance in a win against the Bucs in Week 9. Now, Stroud and the Texans head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals, who look like a contender again now that Joe Burrow is healthy.

Minnesota’s Joshua Dobbs is the best story in the NFL. Dobbs, who barely knew the names of his offensive linemen, willed the Vikings to a crucial victory over the Falcons in Week 9 behind his two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Vikings face the Saints in an NFC Showdown.

NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7) – Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

