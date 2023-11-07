NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) scrambles

Week 10 of the NFL season has another good Sunday slate, highlighted by the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2). Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.

NFL Week 10: Games To Watch

The 49ers are at a crossroads in their season. San Francisco has lost three games in a row and now must face a red-hot Jaguars team that has won five straight games.

How impressive has C.J. Stroud been? Houston’s rookie quarterback is coming off a spectacular 470-yard, five-touchdown performance in a win against the Bucs in Week 9. Now, Stroud and the Texans head to Cincinnati to play the Bengals, who look like a contender again now that Joe Burrow is healthy.

Minnesota’s Joshua Dobbs is the best story in the NFL. Dobbs, who barely knew the names of his offensive linemen, willed the Vikings to a crucial victory over the Falcons in Week 9 behind his two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Vikings face the Saints in an NFC Showdown.

NFL Week 10: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Chicago Bears (2-7) – Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-114) -3.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-108) Under 40 (-112) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at New England Patriots (2-7) [Germany] – Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -128 +108 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-103) -2 (-117) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-113) -6 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-110) Under 38 (-110) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +235 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline -165 +145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-113) +2.5 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) – Nov. 12, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-105) Under 38.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-110) +1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8) – Nov. 12, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -118 -102 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-107) +1 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +870 -1500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +16.5 (-109) -16.5 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3) – Nov. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +220 -260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-105) -6 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) – Nov. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 36.5 (-110) Under 36.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4) – Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +290 -360 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-107) -7.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

Bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

