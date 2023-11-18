NFL Week 11 Player Props: Sam Howell Among Best Bets

For Week 11 player props, we’re backing Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 11 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 11 Player Props

Sam Howell Over 36.5 Passing Attempts (-114)

Sam Howell holds Witherspoon for a beat, then absolutely *rips* it into a shrinking window… Has put highlight-worthy throws like this on tape all year, but is doing a better job each week of reducing errors and speeding up his process. Thought he played well yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Q0sehWu1z0 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 13, 2023

Who is leading the NFL in yards, completions, and passing attempts? Patrick Mahomes? Tua Tagovailoa? Josh Allen?

The answer is Howell, who has completed 264 of 397 passes for 2,783 yards. Whether Howell is the quarterback of the next five years is yet to be seen. However, Howell has earned the right to start the 2024 season.

This week, Howell draws the New York Giants, one of the worst teams in the league. Yet, the Giants defeated the Commanders earlier this season. Howell played one of his worst games against the Giants, completing 22 of 42 passes for 249 yards and one interception.

The Commanders are massive 9-point favorites, which means this game could be over by halftime. However, the Giants always play the Commanders tough, meaning Howell should be passing the ball well into the second half. Howell has 39 or more passing attempts in seven of 10 games.

Furthermore, Howell has attempted at least 42 passing attempts in four straight games. Howell should have no problem surpassing 36.5 passing attempts.

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)

The Buffalo Bills have hit rock bottom. After losing to the Broncos 24-22 on Monday Night Football, the Bills are 5-5 and in danger of missing the playoffs.

One of the reasons behind their struggles has been Josh Allen’s turnovers. Buffalo’s QB leads the league in interceptions (11) and giveaways (14).

Even though the offense ranks top-10 in many statistical categories, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Allen must take care of the ball, or the Bills don’t stand a chance.

Allen now faces a Jets team that registered three interceptions against Allen in Week 1.

Allen’s value is as low as it gets right now. That’s why I’m jumping on over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +100. Most weeks, that line is around -146. From Weeks 2-8, Allen threw for at least two touchdowns in six of seven games. I’m banking on Allen to return to form in Week 11.