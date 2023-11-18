NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 11 Player Props: Sam Howell Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell

For Week 11 player props, we’re backing Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 11 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 11 Player Props

Sam Howell Over 36.5 Passing Attempts (-114)

Who is leading the NFL in yards, completions, and passing attempts? Patrick Mahomes? Tua Tagovailoa? Josh Allen?

The answer is Howell, who has completed 264 of 397 passes for 2,783 yards. Whether Howell is the quarterback of the next five years is yet to be seen. However, Howell has earned the right to start the 2024 season.

This week, Howell draws the New York Giants, one of the worst teams in the league. Yet, the Giants defeated the Commanders earlier this season. Howell played one of his worst games against the Giants, completing 22 of 42 passes for 249 yards and one interception.

The Commanders are massive 9-point favorites, which means this game could be over by halftime. However, the Giants always play the Commanders tough, meaning Howell should be passing the ball well into the second half. Howell has 39 or more passing attempts in seven of 10 games.

Furthermore, Howell has attempted at least 42 passing attempts in four straight games. Howell should have no problem surpassing 36.5 passing attempts.

Bet on Sam Howell Over 36.5 Passing Attempts (-114) at BetOnline

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)

The Buffalo Bills have hit rock bottom. After losing to the Broncos 24-22 on Monday Night Football, the Bills are 5-5 and in danger of missing the playoffs.

One of the reasons behind their struggles has been Josh Allen’s turnovers. Buffalo’s QB leads the league in interceptions (11) and giveaways (14).

Even though the offense ranks top-10 in many statistical categories, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Allen must take care of the ball, or the Bills don’t stand a chance.

Allen now faces a Jets team that registered three interceptions against Allen in Week 1.

Allen’s value is as low as it gets right now. That’s why I’m jumping on over 1.5 passing touchdowns at +100. Most weeks, that line is around -146. From Weeks 2-8, Allen threw for at least two touchdowns in six of seven games. I’m banking on Allen to return to form in Week 11.

Bet on Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

NFL Week 11 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Steelers Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Is Out For The Season With Wrist Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Bets Super Bowl Rings With C.J. Stroud On Michigan-Ohio State
Tom Brady Bets Super Bowl Rings With C.J. Stroud On Michigan-Ohio State
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) emerges from the examination tent
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Leaves Game vs. Ravens With Wrist Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill Gets Married To Wife Keeta Vaccaro On Dolphins’ Bye Week
Tyreek Hill Gets Married To Wife Keeta Vaccaro On Dolphins’ Bye Week
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Charissa Thompson
Charissa Thompson’s Candid Comments About Making Up Sideline Reports Spark Controversy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery
2023 NFL Playoffs: AFC and NFC Seed Projections
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top