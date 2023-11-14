Week 11 features one of the anticipated games of the season when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.
NFL Week 11: Games To Watch
Let’s see if next Monday night’s Eagles-Chiefs game can top this Broncos-Bills one. pic.twitter.com/1hB0Mbzxmv
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023
The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The Eagles and Chiefs are sitting at the top of their respective conferences and could meet again in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII.
The second-best game of the week is on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). Both teams are coming off last-second losses in Week 10.
C.J. Stroud did it again. The rookie quarterback completed 23-39 passes for 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud led the Texans down the field in the final moments of the game to set up the game-winning field goal to win 30-27. The Texans are now 5-4 and face the Cardinals in a winnable game.
NFL Week 11: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
We've got a blockbuster #TNFonPrime for you in Week 11! pic.twitter.com/cKk3DfvYEM
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 10, 2023
TNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+165
|-190
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-109)
|-3.5 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-109)
|Under 46 (-111)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-205
|Point Spread
|+4 (-106)
|-4 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 37 (-110)
|Under 37 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-205
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48 (-110)
|Under 48 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-180
|+160
|Point Spread
|-3.5 (-108)
|+3.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+10 (-116)
|-10 (-104)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+250
|-300
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-107)
|-6.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+395
|-500
|Point Spread
|+10 (-110)
|-10 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under 47 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+520
|-700
|Point Spread
|+12 (-110)
|-12 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-600
|+460
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-1)
|Under 38.5 (-115)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3) – Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+480
|-620
|Point Spread
|+11.5 (-110)
|-11.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-115)
|Under 41 (-105)
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1 (-110)
|+1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-105)
|Under 46 (-115)
New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+240
|-300
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
SNF: Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5) – Nov. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-142
|Point Spread
|+2 (-105)
|-2 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) – Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+105)
|-2.5 (-125)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.