NFL Week 11: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Week 11 features one of the anticipated games of the season when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.

NFL Week 11: Games To Watch

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The Eagles and Chiefs are sitting at the top of their respective conferences and could meet again in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII.

The second-best game of the week is on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). Both teams are coming off last-second losses in Week 10.

C.J. Stroud did it again. The rookie quarterback completed 23-39 passes for 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud led the Texans down the field in the final moments of the game to set up the game-winning field goal to win 30-27. The Texans are now 5-4 and face the Cardinals in a winnable game.

NFL Week 11: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +165 -190 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-109) -3.5 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-109) Under 46 (-111) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +175 -205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-106) -4 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans Play
Moneyline +175 -205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline -180 +160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-108) +3.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-116) -10 (-104) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +250 -300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-107) -6.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +395 -500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-110) -10 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +520 -700 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +12 (-110) -12 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -600 +460 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-1) Under 38.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3) – Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +480 -620 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +11.5 (-110) -11.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-115) Under 41 (-105) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline -120 +100 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-110) +1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-105) Under 46 (-115) BetOnline logo

New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +240 -300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5) – Nov. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +120 -142 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-105) -2 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) – Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+105) -2.5 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

