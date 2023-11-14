Week 11 features one of the anticipated games of the season when the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 10 in the NFL.

NFL Week 11: Games To Watch

Let’s see if next Monday night’s Eagles-Chiefs game can top this Broncos-Bills one. pic.twitter.com/1hB0Mbzxmv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. The Eagles and Chiefs are sitting at the top of their respective conferences and could meet again in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII.

The second-best game of the week is on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). Both teams are coming off last-second losses in Week 10.

C.J. Stroud did it again. The rookie quarterback completed 23-39 passes for 356 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud led the Texans down the field in the final moments of the game to set up the game-winning field goal to win 30-27. The Texans are now 5-4 and face the Cardinals in a winnable game.

NFL Week 11: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

We've got a blockbuster #TNFonPrime for you in Week 11! pic.twitter.com/cKk3DfvYEM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 10, 2023

TNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (7-3) – Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Cleveland Browns (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Green Bay Packers (3-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Commanders (4-6) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Detroit Lions (7-2) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Miami Dolphins (6-3) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Carolina Panthers (1-8) – Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3) – Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Los Angeles Rams (3-6) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets (4-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-5) – Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5) – Nov. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) – Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

