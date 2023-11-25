NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season features many coin-flip games between two evenly-matched teams. One of the teams we’re backing is the Cleveland Browns. Below, examine our NFL Week 12 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Cleveland Browns +1 (-105)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cleveland Browns outslugged the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 in Week 11. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson went full game managers on Sunday, completing 24-43 passes for 165 yards and one interception.

It’s no secret that the Browns rely on their defense to win games. Besides one long run from Jaylen Warren, the Browns dominated the Steelers offense. Cleveland’s pass defense is unreal, allowing the fewest passing yards per game with 143.7.

The Browns head to Denver to play the red-hot Broncos, who have won four straight games.

The defense has been one of the reasons behind the team’s success. Denver’s defense has forced the third-most turnovers in the league with 19. That doesn’t bode well for a Cleveland offense with 20 giveaways, the third-most in the NFL.

Asking a rookie to win in Denver is a tall order. However, Cleveland’s defense is elite and will be the best unit on the field. Denver is also 3-6-1 ATS this season, while Cleveland is 6-3-1. Expect a low-scoring game on Sunday, with Cleveland covering in the end.

Bet on Cleveland Browns +1 (-105)

Atlanta Falcons +1.5 (-110)

The NFC South is the ugliest division in football, with the Saints sitting at the top at 5-5.

Dennis Allen’s 20-43 record is a big enough sample size to say he won’t be a head coach much longer. Allen is also terrible as a favorite, with a record of 4-14-1 ATS.

The only good news for the Saints is that quarterback Derek Carr cleared concussion protocol and should start.

Atlanta looks like a playoff team in some weeks and an inconsistent mess in others. For some strange reason, Bijan Robinson does not get the ball enough. It’s truly baffling.

Desmond Ridder is back at quarterback for the Falcons, which may or may not be a good thing. Ridder has pedestrian passing numbers – 1,740 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

However, Ridder’s legs hold the keys to Atlanta’s success. Ridder is starting to run more, with over 26 yards rushing in two of his last three games. The Saints are the third-worst team against running quarterbacks, allowing 28.70 yards per game. If Ridder uses his legs to his advantage, the Falcons will cover.

Bet on Atlanta Falcons +1.5 (-110)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
