Our NFL Week 12 player props include New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Evan Engram.

NFL Week 12 Player Props

Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Tackling Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t look fun 😂😂pic.twitter.com/hGRRTG0PrF — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 12, 2023

The New England Patriots are a bad football team. The days of starting every season in the AFC Championship game are over.

Yet, the Patriots still find themselves as the favorite in Week 12 against the New York Giants. In true Patriots’ form, Bill Belichick has not named a starting quarterback for Sunday. It will be Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, or Malik Cunningham under center for New England.

Regardless of the quarterback, the Patriots should feed running back Rhamondre Stevenson with 20 touches. After a slow start, Stevenson has started to turn a corner, with 87+ rushing yards in the past two games.

While facing a Giants defense that ranks 28th against the run (135.1), Stevenson should thrive in the Meadowlands.

Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Evan Engram has seen 74 targets this season. That's 2nd-most among all tight ends, and 23rd-most among all NFL players. Engram somehow has ZERO targets inside the 10-yard line. — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 20, 2023

Evan Engram is quietly having a good season. He’s never mentioned as one of the best TEs in the league. Yet, Engram ranks third (59) in catches and sixth in yards (475) among all tight ends.

Engram’s Achilles heel is touchdowns, as the tight end has not found the end zone in 2023.

Engram draws a favorable matchup against a Texans defense that surrenders the most catches (7.20) and fourth most yards (63.50) to tight ends per game. Engram should have no problem hitting 46 receiving yards.