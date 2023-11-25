NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 12 Player Props: Rhamondre Stevenson Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson

Our NFL Week 12 player props include New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Evan Engram.

NFL Week 12 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 12 Player Props

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The New England Patriots are a bad football team. The days of starting every season in the AFC Championship game are over.

Yet, the Patriots still find themselves as the favorite in Week 12 against the New York Giants. In true Patriots’ form, Bill Belichick has not named a starting quarterback for Sunday. It will be Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, or Malik Cunningham under center for New England.

Regardless of the quarterback, the Patriots should feed running back Rhamondre Stevenson with 20 touches. After a slow start, Stevenson has started to turn a corner, with 87+ rushing yards in the past two games.

While facing a Giants defense that ranks 28th against the run (135.1), Stevenson should thrive in the Meadowlands.

Bet on Rhamondre Stevenson Over 57.5 Rushing Yards (-115) (-114) at BetOnline

Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Evan Engram is quietly having a good season. He’s never mentioned as one of the best TEs in the league. Yet, Engram ranks third (59) in catches and sixth in yards (475) among all tight ends.

Engram’s Achilles heel is touchdowns, as the tight end has not found the end zone in 2023.

Engram draws a favorable matchup against a Texans defense that surrenders the most catches (7.20) and fourth most yards (63.50) to tight ends per game. Engram should have no problem hitting 46 receiving yards.

Bet on Evan Engram Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

NFL Week 12 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Browns Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys
3 Reasons Why Washington Commanders Vs. Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Earned Massive Ratings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Scored TD On Hail Mary Pick-6 Against New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams
Dolphins vs. Jets: NFL Black Friday Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NFL game
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday | Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
lions lose on thanksgiving again (1)
Fans Watch Detroit Lions Fall To Green Bay Packers, Lose Again During NFL’s Thanksgiving Showcase Event
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Daron Bland
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland Sets Pick 6 Single Season Record
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top