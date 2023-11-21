NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 12: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season features a full slate of games, including three on Thanksgiving. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 12 in the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 12: Games To Watch

Thanksgiving Day will host a tripleheader of NFL games. The three games will be Packers (4-6) vs. Lions (8-2), Commanders (4-7) vs. Cowboys (7-3), and 49ers (7-3) vs. Seahawks (6-4).

The best game on Sunday features the Buffalo Bills (6-5) traveling to Pennsylvania to play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), who are coming off a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night football.

Week 12 also features the first-ever Black Friday game on Prime Video as the Miami Dolphins (7-3) head to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets (4-6).

NFL Week 12: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2) – Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-1q0) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +430 -550 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +11 (-110) -11 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4) – Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline -300 +250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-115) +6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-120) Under 42.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6) – Nov. 24, 3 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins New York Jets Play
Moneyline -460 +370 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -10 (-106) +10 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -118 -102 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-115) +1 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-108) Under 48.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-113) Under 43.5 (-107) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots New York Giants Play
Moneyline -164 +144 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-125) +3 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 33 (-113) Under 33 (-107) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline +164 -184 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-108) -3.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-107) Under 37 (-113) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline -120 +100 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-112) +1 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34.5 (-110) Under 34.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread PK (-113) PK (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-115) Under 42 (-105) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m.  ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-105) +1 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +118 -138 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline -450 +340 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +150 -185 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -210 +180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-108) +4 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-112) -3.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
eagles hold off chiefs on mnf (1)

Monday Night Football: Fans Watch As Philadelphia Eagles Drop Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce Gets Best Of Little Brother During ‘Kelce Bowl’

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren
PFF Week 11 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Leans On Family And Advice From Aaron Rodgers To Manage Achilles Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside, we explore a same game parlay in Week 10's Monday Night Football Game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: +750 SGP For Monday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
Top 5 Most Ridiculous NFL Fines in 2023: A Look at the NFL’s Most Questionable & Absurd Fines
Author image David Evans  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates
Eagles vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Props: Patrick Mahomes Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up
New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson: Who Will Start At QB?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
More News
Arrow to top