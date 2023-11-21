Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season features a full slate of games, including three on Thanksgiving. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 12 in the NFL.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
NFL Week 12: Games To Watch
Coming up in Week 12…#BlackFridayNFL for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/jUjQ72Vsrz
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 17, 2023
Thanksgiving Day will host a tripleheader of NFL games. The three games will be Packers (4-6) vs. Lions (8-2), Commanders (4-7) vs. Cowboys (7-3), and 49ers (7-3) vs. Seahawks (6-4).
The best game on Sunday features the Buffalo Bills (6-5) traveling to Pennsylvania to play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), who are coming off a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night football.
Week 12 also features the first-ever Black Friday game on Prime Video as the Miami Dolphins (7-3) head to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets (4-6).
NFL Week 12: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Starting next week in Week 12 and for the rest of the season, Monday Night Football will have flex-scheduling for the first time ever.
The remaining MNF schedule:
🏈Week 12: Bears at Vikings
🏈Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars
🏈Week 14: Titans at Dolphins, and Packers at Giants
🏈Week…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023
Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2) – Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-1q0)
|Under 47 (-110)
Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+430
|-550
|Point Spread
|+11 (-110)
|-11 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4) – Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-300
|+250
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-115)
|+6.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-120)
|Under 42.5 (+100)
Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6) – Nov. 24, 3 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-460
|+370
|Point Spread
|-10 (-106)
|+10 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-118
|-102
|Point Spread
|-1 (-115)
|+1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-108)
|Under 48.5 (-112)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-113)
|Under 43.5 (-107)
New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-164
|+144
|Point Spread
|-3 (-125)
|+3 (+105)
|Total Points
|Over 33 (-113)
|Under 33 (-107)
Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+164
|-184
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-108)
|-3.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 37 (-107)
|Under 37 (-113)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1 (-112)
|+1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 34.5 (-110)
|Under 34.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-115)
|Under 42 (-105)
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Point Spread
|-1 (-105)
|+1 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+118
|-138
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 35.5 (-110)
|Under 35.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+340
|Point Spread
|-9.5 (-110)
|+9.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-185
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|-3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-210
|+180
|Point Spread
|-4 (-108)
|+4 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-112)
|-3.5 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.