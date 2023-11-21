Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season features a full slate of games, including three on Thanksgiving. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 12 in the NFL.

NFL Week 12: Games To Watch

Coming up in Week 12…#BlackFridayNFL for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/jUjQ72Vsrz — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 17, 2023

Thanksgiving Day will host a tripleheader of NFL games. The three games will be Packers (4-6) vs. Lions (8-2), Commanders (4-7) vs. Cowboys (7-3), and 49ers (7-3) vs. Seahawks (6-4).

The best game on Sunday features the Buffalo Bills (6-5) traveling to Pennsylvania to play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1), who are coming off a massive win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night football.

Week 12 also features the first-ever Black Friday game on Prime Video as the Miami Dolphins (7-3) head to the Meadowlands to play the New York Jets (4-6).

NFL Week 12: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Starting next week in Week 12 and for the rest of the season, Monday Night Football will have flex-scheduling for the first time ever.

The remaining MNF schedule:

🏈Week 12: Bears at Vikings

🏈Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars

🏈Week 14: Titans at Dolphins, and Packers at Giants

🏈Week… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Detroit Lions (8-2) – Nov. 23, 12:30 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (4-7) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – Nov. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4) – Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (7-3) at New York Jets (4-6) – Nov. 24, 3 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) at Houston Texans (6-4) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (2-8) at New York Giants (3-8) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (1-9) at Tennessee Titans (3-7) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6) – Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (4-6) at Arizona Cardinals (2-9) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Denver Broncos (5-5) – Nov. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (6-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) – Nov. 26, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) – Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Chicago Bears (3-8) at Minnesota Vikings (6-5) – Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET

