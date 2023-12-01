NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 13 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Lions Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

For Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, our expert picks against the spread include the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Below, examine our NFL Week 13 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 13 Expert Picks Against The Spread

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. The odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 13 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Tennessee Titans +1 (-115)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) heads to the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Did you know the seventh and final AFC playoff spot belongs to the Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 13?

Shane Steichen deserves consideration for Coach of the Year for the job he’s done with the Colts in his first year. The Colts could have punted on the season once the team lost Anthony Richardson, but Gardner Minshew is making enough plays to win games, proving why he’s one of the league’s best backups.

However, the Colts were dealt a crushing blow this week when the news that running back Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will be out multiple weeks.

With Taylor out, this is the perfect time to fade the Colts and back the Titans.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Mike Vrabel thrives as a home underdog. For whatever reason, Vrabel always has the Titans overperforming at home as a ‘dog. Vrabel is 12-8 SU/ATS as a home underdog, with a 7-3 SU record since 2021.

If Derrick Henry can string together a performance like last week (76 yards and two touchdowns), the Titans will come out victorious in a close game.

Bet on Tennessee Titans +1 (-115)

Detroit Lions -4 (-112)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates
Oct 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bad Thanksgiving in Detroit as the Lions lost their seventh straight game on Turkey Day. The Lions also ruined virtually every teaser and moneyline parlay that day.

After a strong nine games, Jared Goff has struggled in the Lions’ last two games, reverting to bad habits that got him into trouble as a younger quarterback. Goff has turned the ball over six times in his last two games. Goff must take better care of the ball against a good Saints’ defense.

The Saints are in the running for the most disappointing team in the NFL. They have the most talented roster in the NFC South, but their record is 5-6.

The Saints’ biggest problems are on offense. Last week, the Saints accumulated 444 total yards but only walked away with 15 points. Derek Carr continues to struggle near the end zone as the team ranks 29th in the league in red zone efficiency at 42.5%.

If the Lions jump out ahead early, I can’t trust the Saints to put up the points to cover.

Bet on Detroit Lions -4 (-112)
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth

NFL Week 13 Player Props: Pat Freiermuth Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5min
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Seahawks vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay For Thursday Night Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Zach Ertz
JJ Watt Outscoops ESPN’s Adam Schefter In Announcing TE Zach Ertz’s Release From Arizona Cardinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin Never Wants His No. 88 Jersey Retired
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Has Highest Selling NFL Jersey On Black Friday
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers
Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Flacco
Are The Cleveland Browns Entering The QB1 Joe Flacco Era?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top