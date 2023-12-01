For Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, our expert picks against the spread include the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions. Below, examine our NFL Week 13 expert picks against the spread.

NFL Week 13 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Tennessee Titans +1 (-115)

Did you know the seventh and final AFC playoff spot belongs to the Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 13?

Shane Steichen deserves consideration for Coach of the Year for the job he’s done with the Colts in his first year. The Colts could have punted on the season once the team lost Anthony Richardson, but Gardner Minshew is making enough plays to win games, proving why he’s one of the league’s best backups.

However, the Colts were dealt a crushing blow this week when the news that running back Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will be out multiple weeks.

With Taylor out, this is the perfect time to fade the Colts and back the Titans.

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Mike Vrabel thrives as a home underdog. For whatever reason, Vrabel always has the Titans overperforming at home as a ‘dog. Vrabel is 12-8 SU/ATS as a home underdog, with a 7-3 SU record since 2021.

If Derrick Henry can string together a performance like last week (76 yards and two touchdowns), the Titans will come out victorious in a close game.

Detroit Lions -4 (-112)

It was a bad Thanksgiving in Detroit as the Lions lost their seventh straight game on Turkey Day. The Lions also ruined virtually every teaser and moneyline parlay that day.

After a strong nine games, Jared Goff has struggled in the Lions’ last two games, reverting to bad habits that got him into trouble as a younger quarterback. Goff has turned the ball over six times in his last two games. Goff must take better care of the ball against a good Saints’ defense.

The Saints are in the running for the most disappointing team in the NFL. They have the most talented roster in the NFC South, but their record is 5-6.

The Saints’ biggest problems are on offense. Last week, the Saints accumulated 444 total yards but only walked away with 15 points. Derek Carr continues to struggle near the end zone as the team ranks 29th in the league in red zone efficiency at 42.5%.

If the Lions jump out ahead early, I can’t trust the Saints to put up the points to cover.