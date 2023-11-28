Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season features a rematch of the NFC Championship from a season ago. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 13 in the NFL.
NFL Week 13: Games To Watch
The updated NFC Playoff picture after the Vikings lost to the Bears on Monday Night Football:
The Vikings, who fell to 6-6, are now the No. 7 seed.
1. Eagles
2. 49ers vs 7. Vikings
3. Lions vs 6. Seahawks
4. Falcons vs 5. Cowboys
The Giants, who currently hold the No. 6… pic.twitter.com/ZlYZY50SYF
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 28, 2023
All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the third straight game as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) to Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship when the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory. However, Brock Purdy is healthy, so let’s hope the 49ers block the Eagles pass rush and keep him in the game.
The second-best game of the week is on Thursday Night Football. Fresh off their Thanksgiving beatdown of the Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will look to keep their winning streak alive when they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-5).
Other games to keep an eye on include Denver (6-5) at Houston (6-5) and Kansas City (8-3) at Green Bay (5-6).
NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
This Bills-Eagles game starts a phenomenal run of national 4:25 pm games.
Next week: Niners at Eagles, FOX
Week 14: Bills at Chiefs, CBS
Week 15: Cowboys at Bills, FOX
Week 16: Cowboys at Dolphins, FOX
The Joe Burrow injury messed up CBS’s Week 17’s Bengals-Chiefs matchup.
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 26, 2023
TNF: Seattle Seahawks (6-5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+9 (-110)
|-9 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-105)
|Under 46.5 (-115)
Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) vs. New England Patriots (2-9) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angles Chargers
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-275
|+230
|Point Spread
|-6 (-112)
|+6 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Point Spread
|-4 (-112)
|+4 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-155
|+135
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-125)
|+2.5 (+105)
|Total Points
|Over 34 (-110)
|Under 34 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+5 (-109)
|-5 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennesse Titans (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-135
|+115
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-435
|+355
|Point Spread
|-9.5 (-110)
|+9.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 50 (-110)
|Under 50 (-110)
Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+165
|-190
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – Dec. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+200
|-240
|Point Spread
|+5 (-110)
|-5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37 (-110)
|Under 37 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|-155
|+135
|Point Spread
|-3 (+100)
|+3 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|+170
|-195
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6) – Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-280
|+235
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
MNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+320
|-400
|Point Spread
|+8.5 (-110)
|-8.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.