Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season features a rematch of the NFC Championship from a season ago. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 13 in the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 13: Games To Watch

The updated NFC Playoff picture after the Vikings lost to the Bears on Monday Night Football: The Vikings, who fell to 6-6, are now the No. 7 seed. 1. Eagles

2. 49ers vs 7. Vikings

3. Lions vs 6. Seahawks

4. Falcons vs 5. Cowboys The Giants, who currently hold the No. 6… pic.twitter.com/ZlYZY50SYF — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 28, 2023

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the third straight game as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) to Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship when the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory. However, Brock Purdy is healthy, so let’s hope the 49ers block the Eagles pass rush and keep him in the game.

The second-best game of the week is on Thursday Night Football. Fresh off their Thanksgiving beatdown of the Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will look to keep their winning streak alive when they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-5).

Other games to keep an eye on include Denver (6-5) at Houston (6-5) and Kansas City (8-3) at Green Bay (5-6).

NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

This Bills-Eagles game starts a phenomenal run of national 4:25 pm games. Next week: Niners at Eagles, FOX

Week 14: Bills at Chiefs, CBS

Week 15: Cowboys at Bills, FOX

Week 16: Cowboys at Dolphins, FOX The Joe Burrow injury messed up CBS’s Week 17’s Bengals-Chiefs matchup. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 26, 2023

TNF: Seattle Seahawks (6-5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) vs. New England Patriots (2-9) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennesse Titans (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – Dec. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6) – Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.