NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season features a rematch of the NFC Championship from a season ago. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 13 in the NFL.

NFL Week 13: Games To Watch

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for the third straight game as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) to Lincoln Financial Field. It’s a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship when the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory. However, Brock Purdy is healthy, so let’s hope the 49ers block the Eagles pass rush and keep him in the game.

The second-best game of the week is on Thursday Night Football. Fresh off their Thanksgiving beatdown of the Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will look to keep their winning streak alive when they play the Seattle Seahawks (6-5).

Other games to keep an eye on include Denver (6-5) at Houston (6-5) and Kansas City (8-3) at Green Bay (5-6).

NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Seattle Seahawks (6-5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) – Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) vs. New England Patriots (2-9) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angles Chargers New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -275 +230 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6 (-112) +6 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (8-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-6) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline -190 +165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-112) +4 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at New York Jets (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons New York Jets Play
Moneyline -155 +135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-125) +2.5 (+105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34 (-110) Under 34 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5 (-109) -5 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (6-5) at Tennesse Titans (4-7) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -135 +115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at Washington Commanders (4-8) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline -435 +355 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50 (-110) Under 50 (-110) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Houston Texans (6-5) – Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Houston Texans Play
Moneyline +165 -190 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (1-10) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) – Dec. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline +200 -240 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5 (-110) -5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline -155 +135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (+100) +3 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (7-4) at Los Angeles Rams (5-6) – Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +170 -195 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Green Bay Packers (5-6) – Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline -280 +235 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) – Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +320 -400 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +8.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
