Our NFL Week 14 player props include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

NFL Week 14 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Jake Browning Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Jake Browning, QB1.

What a difference a week makes. After struggling in a Week 12 loss to the Steelers, Browning looked like a 10-year veteran against the Jaguars.

Browning finished his terrific night, completing 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win. Browning also chipped in 22 rushing yards in two carries.

In his last three games, Browning has rushed for an average of 23.67 yards per game. Browning should find success on the ground against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Colts’ defense has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks (312 yards). Browning’s 13.5 rushing total is too low for a capable runner. Bet the over.

Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (+146)

What is going on with Justin Herbert? The talented quarterback has not looked like himself over the past three games.

The Chargers offense could not find the end zone in Week 13 against the Patriots even though they found a way to win 6-0.

Typically not known for interceptions, Herbert is tied for the fourth most interceptions in the NFL since 2020 (41). Hebert has thrown two picks in two of his last four games.

Herbert now faces a Denver Broncos defense that had a streak of seven-straight games with one interception from Weeks 4-11. I’ll take a flier on Herbert throwing a pick at plus-money.