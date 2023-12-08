NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 14 Player Props: Jake Browning Among Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6)

Our NFL Week 14 player props include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

NFL Week 14 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 14 Player Props

Jake Browning Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) drops back with the ball in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Jake Browning, QB1.

What a difference a week makes. After struggling in a Week 12 loss to the Steelers, Browning looked like a 10-year veteran against the Jaguars.

Browning finished his terrific night, completing 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown in a 34-31 overtime win. Browning also chipped in 22 rushing yards in two carries.

In his last three games, Browning has rushed for an average of 23.67 yards per game. Browning should find success on the ground against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Colts’ defense has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks (312 yards). Browning’s 13.5 rushing total is too low for a capable runner. Bet the over.

Bet on Jake Browning Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-121) at BetOnline

Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (+146)

Justin Herbert
Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What is going on with Justin Herbert? The talented quarterback has not looked like himself over the past three games.

The Chargers offense could not find the end zone in Week 13 against the Patriots even though they found a way to win 6-0.

Typically not known for interceptions, Herbert is tied for the fourth most interceptions in the NFL since 2020 (41). Hebert has thrown two picks in two of his last four games.

Herbert now faces a Denver Broncos defense that had a streak of seven-straight games with one interception from Weeks 4-11. I’ll take a flier on Herbert throwing a pick at plus-money.

Bet on Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions (+146) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
