Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season features two terrific games between four of the most talented teams in the NFL. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 14.
NFL Week 14: Games To Watch
Sources: The #Eagles and former #Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal after he took a visit to Philly last week. A potential big addition for the stretch run.
Leonard also visited the #Cowboys, but Philly was always the preferred spot. pic.twitter.com/gACJRIoIuK
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2023
Week 14 includes two excellent games, both on Sunday. The first game will see the Buffalo Bills, who last lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles, traveling to the Midwest to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Sunday Night Football belongs to the NFC East as the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, head to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys. When these two teams last played, the Eagles squeaked out a 28-23 victory in Philadelphia.
Week 14 includes two Monday Night Football games: Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants.
NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Look Ahead: CBS announcer pairings for Sunday, 12/10 (Week 14) #NFL pic.twitter.com/wF78zGH7Tg
— Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) November 30, 2023
TNF: New England Patriots (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) – Dec. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+220
|-260
|Point Spread
|+6 (-113)
|-6 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 30 (-105)
|Under 30 (-115)
Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+270
|-325
|Point Spread
|+7 (-105)
|-7 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-105)
|Under 42.5 (-115)
Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-170
|+150
|Point Spread
|-3 (-115)
|+3 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-105)
|Under 41 (-115)
Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-142
|+120
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-280
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-115)
|-5.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-115)
|Under 38 (-105)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|+128
|-148
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-102)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-115)
|Under 39 (-105)
Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-310
|+260
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-117)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 34.5 (-105)
|Under 34.5 (-115)
Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+465
|-585
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-115)
|Under 46.5 (-105)
Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-157
|+137
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-108)
|Under 43 (-112)
Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-104)
|-2.5 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-120)
|-3.5 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 53 (-115)
|Under 53 (-105)
MNF: Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+700
|-1100
|Point Spread
|+13.5 (-108)
|-13.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-115)
|Under 47 (-105)
MNF: Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-310
|+235
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-107)
|+6.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 37 (-110)
|Under 37 (-110)
Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.