NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season features two terrific games between four of the most talented teams in the NFL. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 14.

NFL Week 14: Games To Watch

Week 14 includes two excellent games, both on Sunday. The first game will see the Buffalo Bills, who last lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles, traveling to the Midwest to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday Night Football belongs to the NFC East as the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, head to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys. When these two teams last played, the Eagles squeaked out a 28-23 victory in Philadelphia.

Week 14 includes two Monday Night Football games: Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants.

NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: New England Patriots (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) – Dec. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline +220 -260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-113) -6 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 30 (-105) Under 30 (-115) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +270 -325 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-105) -7 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-105) Under 42.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -170 +150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-115) +3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-105) Under 41 (-115) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline -142 +120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +230 -280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-115) Under 38 (-105) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline +128 -148 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-115) Under 39 (-105) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans New York Jets Play
Moneyline -310 +260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-117) +6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34.5 (-105) Under 34.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +465 -585 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline -157 +137 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-108) Under 43 (-112) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-104) -2.5 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-120) -3.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 53 (-115) Under 53 (-105) BetOnline logo

MNF: Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +700 -1100 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +13.5 (-108) -13.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-115) Under 47 (-105) BetOnline logo

MNF: Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers New York Giants Play
Moneyline -310 +235 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-107) +6.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110) BetOnline logo

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
