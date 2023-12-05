Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season features two terrific games between four of the most talented teams in the NFL. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 14.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 14: Games To Watch

Sources: The #Eagles and former #Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal after he took a visit to Philly last week. A potential big addition for the stretch run. Leonard also visited the #Cowboys, but Philly was always the preferred spot. pic.twitter.com/gACJRIoIuK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2023

Week 14 includes two excellent games, both on Sunday. The first game will see the Buffalo Bills, who last lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles, traveling to the Midwest to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sunday Night Football belongs to the NFC East as the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, head to the Lone Star State to play the Dallas Cowboys. When these two teams last played, the Eagles squeaked out a 28-23 victory in Philadelphia.

Week 14 includes two Monday Night Football games: Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants.

NFL Week 14: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: New England Patriots (2-10) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) – Dec. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (9-3) at Chicago Bears (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (7-5) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (1-11) at New Orleans Saints (5-7) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (7-5) at New York Jets (4-8) – Dec. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at San Francisco 49ers (9-3) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (6-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) – Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: Tennessee Titans (4-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-3) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

MNF: Green Bay Packers (6-6) at New York Giants (4-8) – Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.