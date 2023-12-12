NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6)

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season features a tripleheader on Saturday. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 15.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

NFL Week 15: Games To Watch

Week 15 features a special tripleheader on Saturday. The three games on Saturday: Vikings vs. Bengals, Steelers vs. Colts, and Broncos vs. Lions.

The best game on Sunday pits the red-hot Dallas Cowboys traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys and Bills are coming off big wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

The Eagles will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football when they travel to the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) – Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-108) -3 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 33.5 (-105) Under 33.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +165 -190 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colt (7-6) – Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-104) +2.5 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-105) Under 42 (-115) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) – Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +190 -220 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -165 +145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-113) +3 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35 (-115) Under 35 (-105) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (+107) -3 (-127) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-110) Under 38 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -475 +385 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -9.5 (-110) +9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline +150 -188 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +370 -500 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +200 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline +114 -134 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -1000 +660 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -13.5 (-110) +13.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +250 -300 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-115) -7 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49 (-115) Under 49 (-105) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) – Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +113 -133 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-108) -2 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49 (-115) Under 49 (-105) BetOnline logo

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline -183 +163 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-108) +3.5 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-107) Under 44 (-113) BetOnline logo

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline -190 +165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3.5 (-115) +3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball

PFF Week 14 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Monday Night Football Week 14 Same Game Parlay
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)
Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Monday Night Football Player Props
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with fans
Packers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)
Titans vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top