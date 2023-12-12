Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season features a tripleheader on Saturday. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 15.
NFL Week 15: Games To Watch
NFC East standings:
🏈Eagles: 10-3
🏈Cowboys: 10-3
Remaining schedules:
🏈Eagles: at Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, at Giants.
🏈Cowboys: at Bills, at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2023
Week 15 features a special tripleheader on Saturday. The three games on Saturday: Vikings vs. Bengals, Steelers vs. Colts, and Broncos vs. Lions.
The best game on Sunday pits the red-hot Dallas Cowboys traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys and Bills are coming off big wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.
The Eagles will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football when they travel to the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
TNF: Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) – Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-108)
|-3 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 33.5 (-105)
|Under 33.5 (-115)
Minnesota Vikings (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+165
|-190
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colt (7-6) – Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-104)
|+2.5 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-105)
|Under 42 (-115)
Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) – Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-220
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-110)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-115)
|Under 46.5 (-105)
Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-3 (-113)
|+3 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 35 (-115)
|Under 35 (-105)
Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3 (+107)
|-3 (-127)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-110)
|Under 38 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-475
|+385
|Point Spread
|-9.5 (-110)
|+9.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-188
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+370
|-500
|Point Spread
|+9.5 (-110)
|-9.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+200
|-250
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+114
|-134
|Point Spread
|+2 (-110)
|-2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-1000
|+660
|Point Spread
|-13.5 (-110)
|+13.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|+250
|-300
|Point Spread
|+7 (-115)
|-7 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 49 (-115)
|Under 49 (-105)
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) – Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+113
|-133
|Point Spread
|+2 (-108)
|-2 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 49 (-115)
|Under 49 (-105)
SNF: Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|-183
|+163
|Point Spread
|-3.5 (-108)
|+3.5 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-107)
|Under 44 (-113)
MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Point Spread
|-3.5 (-115)
|+3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.