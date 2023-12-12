Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season features a tripleheader on Saturday. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 15.

NFL Week 15: Games To Watch

NFC East standings:

🏈Eagles: 10-3

🏈Cowboys: 10-3 Remaining schedules:

🏈Eagles: at Seahawks, Giants, Cardinals, at Giants.

🏈Cowboys: at Bills, at Dolphins, Lions, at Commanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2023

Week 15 features a special tripleheader on Saturday. The three games on Saturday: Vikings vs. Bengals, Steelers vs. Colts, and Broncos vs. Lions.

The best game on Sunday pits the red-hot Dallas Cowboys traveling to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys and Bills are coming off big wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

The Eagles will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football when they travel to the Pacific Northwest against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Week 15: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) – Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – Dec. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Indianapolis Colt (7-6) – Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (7-6) at Detroit Lions (9-4) – Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Carolina Panthers (1-12) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (5-8) at Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) at New England Patriots (3-10) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets (5-8) at Miami Dolphins (9-4) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (7-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-8) – Dec. 17, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (4-9) at Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – Dec. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Buffalo Bills (7-6) – Dec. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Baltimore Ravens (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – Dec. 17, 8:15 p.m. ET

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) at Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

