NFL Week 16 Player Props: Back David Njoku and Josh Allen

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85)

For our Week 16 player props, we’re backing Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 16 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Week 16 Player Props

David Njoku Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

To say David Njoku has been on a tear would be an understatement. Since Week 10, Njoku has had at least six catches and 56 yards in five of six games.

Even with four quarterbacks taking turns under center, Njoku continues to build chemistry with each one, including the current starter, Joe Flacco.

Throw out Flacco’s first start in Week 13 when Njoku caught two balls for 17 yards. Njoku’s last two games with Flacco:

  • Week 15 – 10 receptions on 14 targets for 104 yards and 1 touchdown
  • Week 14 – 6 catches on 8 targets for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns

Njoku and the Browns face a Texans defense that allows 6.50 catches and 62.50 yards to opposing tight ends. Njoku continues his hot streak and accumulates 51+ receiving yards.

Bet on David Njoku Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-109) at BetOnline

Josh Allen Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-130)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids the tackle by Jets Nathan Shepherd.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen completed 7 of 15 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. In most Bills’ games, that would not be enough production from Allen to win. However, Buffalo rushed for 266 yards and blew out the Cowboys by a score of 31-10.

I wouldn’t expect Allen to have such low passing totals in two straight games. While the Chargers are middle of the pack against the run (113.9 yards/game), they are terrible at stopping the pass (261.4 yards/game).

Opposing quarterbacks to face the Chargers have surpassed their passing yards prop in eight of the last 10. Allen and the Bills’ receivers should thrive on Satuday night, with the QB throwing for over 250 yards.

Bet on Josh Allen Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-130) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
