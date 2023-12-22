NFL Week 16 Player Props: Back David Njoku and Josh Allen

For our Week 16 player props, we’re backing Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL Week 16 Player Props

David Njoku Over 50.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

To say David Njoku has been on a tear would be an understatement. Since Week 10, Njoku has had at least six catches and 56 yards in five of six games.

Even with four quarterbacks taking turns under center, Njoku continues to build chemistry with each one, including the current starter, Joe Flacco.

Throw out Flacco’s first start in Week 13 when Njoku caught two balls for 17 yards. Njoku’s last two games with Flacco:

Week 15 – 10 receptions on 14 targets for 104 yards and 1 touchdown

Week 14 – 6 catches on 8 targets for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns

Njoku and the Browns face a Texans defense that allows 6.50 catches and 62.50 yards to opposing tight ends. Njoku continues his hot streak and accumulates 51+ receiving yards.

Josh Allen Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-130)

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen completed 7 of 15 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. In most Bills’ games, that would not be enough production from Allen to win. However, Buffalo rushed for 266 yards and blew out the Cowboys by a score of 31-10.

I wouldn’t expect Allen to have such low passing totals in two straight games. While the Chargers are middle of the pack against the run (113.9 yards/game), they are terrible at stopping the pass (261.4 yards/game).

Opposing quarterbacks to face the Chargers have surpassed their passing yards prop in eight of the last 10. Allen and the Bills’ receivers should thrive on Satuday night, with the QB throwing for over 250 yards.