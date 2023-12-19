Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season features a potential Super Bowl preview on Christmas night. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 16 in the NFL.
NFL Week 16: Games To Watch
The @NFLonCBS will feature an action-packed Week 16 this holiday weekend!
– Full slate of games on Christmas Eve
– Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day, with the slime-filled @Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, alongside CBS Sports’ presentation of the game on CBS and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/nRDlG9ad68
— CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 18, 2023
The NFL will have three games on Christmas Day, including the best game of the weekend featuring the Baltimore Ravens at the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and sitting atop their respective conferences.
The top game on Sunday will be played in South Florida in the late window. After losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys will play another AFC East team, the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are 10-4 and must win to keep their hopes alive for the No. 1 seed.
Week 16 includes a Satuday doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in the afternoon and Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.
NFL Week 16: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
The 11-3 #49ers vs. 11-3 #Ravens on Christmas is a historical matchup.
According to @EliasSports, it's only 2nd matchup in Week 16 or later since 1970 merger between teams holding a share of NFL's best record.
The other came in 1993 season (Dallas vs. NYG, both teams 11-4).
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 18, 2023
TNF: New Orleans Saints (7-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-7) – Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Los Angeles Rams
|Play
|Moneyline
|+180
|-210
|Point Spread
|+4 (-104)
|-4 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+120
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-114)
|+2.5 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-110)
|Under 38 (-110)
Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-700
|+520
|Point Spread
|-11 (-110)
|+11 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-110)
|+1.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+119
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-242
|+202
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-110)
|+4.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 36.5 (-110)
|Under 36.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-108)
|Under 43 (-112)
Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|New York Jets
|Play
|Moneyline
|+135
|-155
|Point Spread
|+3 (-115)
|-3 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-3 (-112)
|+3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|+1 (-107)
|-1 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-105)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+107
|-127
|Point Spread
|+1 (-104)
|-1 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 51 (-110)
|Under 51 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|+185
|-215
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-110)
|-4.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7) – Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-275
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 34 (-110)
|Under 34 (-105)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+10 (-117)
|-10 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+425
|-558
|Point Spread
|+10.5 (-110)
|-10.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+195
|-240
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-107)
|-5.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-107)
|Under 46.5 (-113)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.