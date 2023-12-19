Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season features a potential Super Bowl preview on Christmas night. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 16 in the NFL.

NFL Week 16: Games To Watch

The @NFLonCBS will feature an action-packed Week 16 this holiday weekend! – Full slate of games on Christmas Eve – Raiders-Chiefs on Christmas Day, with the slime-filled @Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game, alongside CBS Sports’ presentation of the game on CBS and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/nRDlG9ad68 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 18, 2023

The NFL will have three games on Christmas Day, including the best game of the weekend featuring the Baltimore Ravens at the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and sitting atop their respective conferences.

The top game on Sunday will be played in South Florida in the late window. After losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys will play another AFC East team, the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are 10-4 and must win to keep their hopes alive for the No. 1 seed.

Week 16 includes a Satuday doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in the afternoon and Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.

NFL Week 16: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The 11-3 #49ers vs. 11-3 #Ravens on Christmas is a historical matchup. According to @EliasSports, it's only 2nd matchup in Week 16 or later since 1970 merger between teams holding a share of NFL's best record. The other came in 1993 season (Dallas vs. NYG, both teams 11-4). — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 18, 2023

TNF: New Orleans Saints (7-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-7) – Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7) – Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

