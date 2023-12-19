NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 16: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8)

Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season features a potential Super Bowl preview on Christmas night. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 16 in the NFL.

NFL Week 16: Games To Watch

The NFL will have three games on Christmas Day, including the best game of the weekend featuring the Baltimore Ravens at the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 11-3 and sitting atop their respective conferences.

The top game on Sunday will be played in South Florida in the late window. After losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Dallas Cowboys will play another AFC East team, the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are 10-4 and must win to keep their hopes alive for the No. 1 seed.

Week 16 includes a Satuday doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in the afternoon and Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers in primetime.

NFL Week 16: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: New Orleans Saints (7-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-7) – Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +180 -210 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-104) -4 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) – Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -140 +120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-114) +2.5 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-110) Under 38 (-110) BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) – Dec. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline -700 +520 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -11 (-110) +11 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Atlanta Falcons (6-8) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -140 +119 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-12) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -242 +202 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 36.5 (-110) Under 36.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (9-5) at Houston Texans (8-6) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Houston Texans Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-108) Under 43 (-112) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (4-10) at New York Jets (5-9) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders New York Jets Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-115) -3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (10-4) at Minnesota Vikings (7-7) – Dec. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -165 +145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-112) +3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) – Dec. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-107) -1 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-105) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Miami Dolphins (10-4) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +107 -127 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1 (-104) -1 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-110) Under 51 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Chicago Bears (5-9) – Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline +185 -215 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (3-11) at Denver Broncos (7-7) – Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +230 -275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 34 (-110) Under 34 (-105) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-117) -10 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) – Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +425 -558 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

MNF: Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at San Francisco 49ers (11-3) – Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +195 -240 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-107) -5.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-107) Under 46.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
