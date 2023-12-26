There are only two weeks left in the 2023 NFL season. Which teams need to win to stay alive in the playoff hunt? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.

NFL Week 17: Games To Watch

🗣️ “We play ball. And we showed that.” pic.twitter.com/D1UEZOemF0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 26, 2023

After a dominant 33-19 win over the 49ers on Christmas night, the Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the NFL at 12-3. The Ravens can lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a win over the Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 to move to 11-4.

Speaking of the Cowboys, their chances of winning the NFC East remain slim due to Philadelphia’s remaining schedule (Cardinals and Giants). However, Dallas must win their final two games to have a chance at the division. The Cowboys will play a Saturday night home game against the Detroit Lions, who recently clinched their first NFC North title in three decades.

Heading into Week 17, two teams in the AFC – Ravens and Dolphins – and four teams in the NFC – 49ers, Eagles, Lions, and Cowboys – have clinched playoff spots.

NFL Week 17: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The NFL didn't flex any games for Week 17. So the ball drops New Year's Eve with #Packers–#Vikings on Sunday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2023

TNF: New York Jets (6-9) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5) – Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (11-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.