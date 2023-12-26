There are only two weeks left in the 2023 NFL season. Which teams need to win to stay alive in the playoff hunt? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.
NFL Week 17: Games To Watch
After a dominant 33-19 win over the 49ers on Christmas night, the Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the NFL at 12-3. The Ravens can lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a win over the Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 to move to 11-4.
Speaking of the Cowboys, their chances of winning the NFC East remain slim due to Philadelphia’s remaining schedule (Cardinals and Giants). However, Dallas must win their final two games to have a chance at the division. The Cowboys will play a Saturday night home game against the Detroit Lions, who recently clinched their first NFC North title in three decades.
Heading into Week 17, two teams in the AFC – Ravens and Dolphins – and four teams in the NFC – 49ers, Eagles, Lions, and Cowboys – have clinched playoff spots.
NFL Week 17: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
TNF: New York Jets (6-9) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5) – Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Cleveland Browns
|Play
|Moneyline
|+280
|-350
|Point Spread
|+7 (+100)
|-7 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 36 (-110)
|Under 36 (-110)
Detroit Lions (11-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Detroit Lions
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+240
|-285
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 53.5 (-110)
|Under 53.5 (-110)
New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New England Patriots
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+520
|-700
|Point Spread
|+12 (-110)
|-12 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-110)
|Under 41 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+3 (-112)
|-3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-110)
|Under 39 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|+132
|-156
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-112)
|Under 44 (-108)
Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-295
|+240
|Point Spread
|-6.5 (-110)
|+6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Arizona Cardinals
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+440
|-590
|Point Spread
|+9.5 (-110)
|-9.5 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-112)
|-3 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-115)
|Under 42 (-105)
San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-900
|+600
|Point Spread
|-13.5 (-110)
|+13.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Carolina Panthers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-275
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|+132
|-156
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|-3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tennessee Titans
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|+154
|-185
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-106)
|-3.5 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-118)
|-3.5 (-102)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-107)
|Under 41.5 (-113)
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+195
|-225
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+295
|-375
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
SNF: Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|+118
|-138
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-112)
|Under 45.5 (-108)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.