NFL Week 17: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

There are only two weeks left in the 2023 NFL season. Which teams need to win to stay alive in the playoff hunt? Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.

NFL Week 17: Games To Watch

After a dominant 33-19 win over the 49ers on Christmas night, the Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the NFL at 12-3. The Ravens can lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC with a win over the Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 to move to 11-4.

Speaking of the Cowboys, their chances of winning the NFC East remain slim due to Philadelphia’s remaining schedule (Cardinals and Giants). However, Dallas must win their final two games to have a chance at the division. The Cowboys will play a Saturday night home game against the Detroit Lions, who recently clinched their first NFC North title in three decades.

Heading into Week 17, two teams in the AFC – Ravens and Dolphins – and four teams in the NFC – 49ers, Eagles, Lions, and Cowboys – have clinched playoff spots.

NFL Week 17: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

TNF: New York Jets (6-9) vs. Cleveland Browns (10-5) – Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Cleveland Browns Play
Moneyline +280 -350 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (+100) -7 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 36 (-110) Under 36 (-110) BetOnline logo

Detroit Lions (11-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (10-5) – Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +240 -285 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 53.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New England Patriots (4-11) at Buffalo Bills (9-6) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +520 -700 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +12 (-110) -12 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Chicago Bears (6-9) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-112) -3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-110) Under 39 (-110) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Indianapolis Colts (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline +132 -156 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44 (-112) Under 44 (-108) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at New York Giants (5-10) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams New York Giants Play
Moneyline -295 +240 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +440 -590 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-112) -3 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-115) Under 42 (-105) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Washington Commanders (4-11) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline -900 +600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -13.5 (-110) +13.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Carolina Panthers (2-13) at Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Carolina Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline +230 -275 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Miami Dolphins (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (12-3) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline +132 -156 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tennessee Titans (5-10) at Houston Texans (8-7) – Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tennessee Titans Houston Texans Play
Moneyline +154 -185 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-106) -3.5 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Seattle Seahawks (8-7) – Dec. 31, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Seattle Seahawks Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-118) -3.5 (-102) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-107) Under 41.5 (-113) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Denver Broncos (7-8) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +195 -225 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) – Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +295 -375 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Green Bay Packers (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (7-8) – Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +118 -138 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-112) Under 45.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
