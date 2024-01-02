It’s the final week of the 2023 NFL season. There are many postseason scenarios in play for Week 18. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 18: Games To Watch

Week 18 AFC and NFC playoff scenarios: pic.twitter.com/E9URv13Oju — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2024

The AFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. The winner of the game will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will fall to the No. 6 seed. However, the Bills can miss the playoffs if they lose and the Steelers win.

Saturday night’s game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will be a win-and-in game. The winner will be in the postseason, while the loser is eliminated.

The NFC South has yet to be decided. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, the Bucs win the division. If the Bucs lose, the winner of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will go to the playoffs.

NFL Week 18: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

A DRAMATIC range of possibilities on Sunday night! 📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/NV0AmPXGfa — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (9-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Jan 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5) – Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.