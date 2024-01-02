It’s the final week of the 2023 NFL season. There are many postseason scenarios in play for Week 18. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
NFL Week 18: Games To Watch
Week 18 AFC and NFC playoff scenarios: pic.twitter.com/E9URv13Oju
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2024
The AFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. The winner of the game will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will fall to the No. 6 seed. However, the Bills can miss the playoffs if they lose and the Steelers win.
Saturday night’s game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will be a win-and-in game. The winner will be in the postseason, while the loser is eliminated.
The NFC South has yet to be decided. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, the Bucs win the division. If the Bucs lose, the winner of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will go to the playoffs.
NFL Week 18: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
A DRAMATIC range of possibilities on Sunday night!
📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/NV0AmPXGfa
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Play
|Moneyline
|-205
|+175
|Point Spread
|-4 (-110)
|+4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 37 (-110)
|Under 37 (-110)
Houston Texans (9-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Jan 6, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Houston Texans
|Indianapolis Colts
|Play
|Moneyline
|-125
|+105
|Point Spread
|-1 (-105)
|+1 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under 47 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-117)
|-3.5 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+185
|-215
|Point Spread
|+5 (-110)
|-5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 39 (-110)
|Under 39 (-110)
New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-107)
|-2.5 (-113)
|Total Points
|Over 30.5 (-110)
|Under 30.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-210
|+180
|Point Spread
|-5 (-110)
|+5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+207
|-247
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 46 (-110)
|Under 46 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-245
|+205
|Point Spread
|-5.5 (-111)
|+5.5 (-109)
|Total Points
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Washington Commanders
|Play
|Moneyline
|-800
|+580
|Point Spread
|-13 (-112)
|+13 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|-3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-240
|+200
|Point Spread
|-5 (-110)
|+5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Green Bay Packers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+3 (-105)
|-3 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-157
|+137
|Point Spread
|-3 (-110)
|+3 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-105)
|-2.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 38 (-110)
|Under 38 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+2 (-105)
|-2 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 35.5 (-110)
|Under 35.5 (-110)
SNF: Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5) – Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Buffalo Bills
|Miami Dolphins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-160
|+140
|Point Spread
|-3 (-115)
|+3 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 50.5 (-112)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.