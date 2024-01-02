NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 18: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II

It’s the final week of the 2023 NFL season. There are many postseason scenarios in play for Week 18. Below, we examine the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for Week 17 in the NFL.

NFL Week 18: Games To Watch

The AFC East will be decided on Sunday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. The winner of the game will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, while the loser will fall to the No. 6 seed. However, the Bills can miss the playoffs if they lose and the Steelers win.

Saturday night’s game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will be a win-and-in game. The winner will be in the postseason, while the loser is eliminated.

The NFC South has yet to be decided. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, the Bucs win the division. If the Bucs lose, the winner of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will go to the playoffs.

NFL Week 18: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) vs. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens Play
Moneyline -205 +175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-110) +4 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110) BetOnline logo

Houston Texans (9-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (9-7) – Jan 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Play
Moneyline -125 +105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-105) +1 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) BetOnline logo

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-117) -3.5 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +185 -215 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5 (-110) -5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39 (-110) Under 39 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets New England Patriots Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-107) -2.5 (-113) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 30.5 (-110) Under 30.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -210 +180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5 (-110) +5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +207 -247 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) – Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -245 +205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5.5 (-111) +5.5 (-109) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline -800 +580 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -13 (-112) +13 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants Play
Moneyline -240 +200 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -5 (-110) +5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-105) -3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -157 +137 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-105) -2.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38 (-110) Under 38 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) – Jan. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-105) -2 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35.5 (-110) Under 35.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5) – Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline -160 +140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-115) +3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-112) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top