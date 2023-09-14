NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against The Spread: Seahawks Among Best Bets To Cover

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

It’s a new week in the NFL as teams look to either build on their momentum from Week 1 or bounce back after a tough loss. There are a few interesting betting opportunities in Week 2, especially with underdogs. Below, we explore expert NFL picks against the spread in Week 2.

NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against The Spread:

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Underdogs could be the theme of Week 2 as we’re backing the Seatle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Seattle Seahawks +4.5 (-110)

Since 2012 (via Brandon Anderson of The Action Network), teams coming off a double-digit loss who are playing on the road against teams that did not suffer a double-digit loss are 24-1 ATS.

The Seattle Seahawks were embarrassed at home in a 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle’s offense only gained 12 yards in the second half. That is not a typo, and had it not been for a late run by Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks would’ve finished the game with three total yards in the second half.

The Detroit Lions are riding high off a 21-20 victory against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Detroit’s offense only scored 14 points, as seven points came by an interception return for a touchdown.

This is a perfect spot for a Seattle offense to right the ship. Seattle’s receivers are lightyears better than Kansas City’s receivers, and Detroit’s secondary had a lot of luck last Thursday thanks to dropped passes by the Chiefs WRs.

In 2022, this game was a 48-45 shootout in favor of Seattle. While it may not be a Seattle victory, both teams should be able to score many points, putting Seattle in a great position to cover.

Bet on Seattle Seahawks +4.5 (+110)

Tennessee Titans +3 (-120)

The Tennessee Titans and their Week 2 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, lost in Week 1.

The Titans defense only allowed 16 points against the Saints. However, the offense scored 15, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was atrocious, completing 16/34 passes for 198 yards and three interceptions.

The opposite happened for the Chargers, where the offense accumulated 433 yards and 34 points. However, the defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, surrendering 536 yards and 36 points.

What helps the Titans’ defense is an ankle injury to Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. However, the Titans’ secondary is weak, meaning Justin Herbert should have a lot of success in the passing game.

However, this game boils down to Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel and his coaching advantage over Brandon Staley. Vrabel is 8-4 ATS as a home underdog. That trend should continue on Sunday.

Bet on Tennessee Titans (-120)

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift

Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick: +1319 TNF SGP Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell
How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury
Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Video: Bills Reporter Gets Caught Badmouthing Stefon Diggs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best TNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For The First Time On Instagram Since Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top