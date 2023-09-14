It’s a new week in the NFL as teams look to either build on their momentum from Week 1 or bounce back after a tough loss. There are a few interesting betting opportunities in Week 2, especially with underdogs. Below, we explore expert NFL picks against the spread in Week 2.

NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against the Spread

Underdogs could be the theme of Week 2 as we’re backing the Seatle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Seattle Seahawks +4.5 (-110)

Since 2012 (via Brandon Anderson of The Action Network), teams coming off a double-digit loss who are playing on the road against teams that did not suffer a double-digit loss are 24-1 ATS.

The Seattle Seahawks were embarrassed at home in a 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle’s offense only gained 12 yards in the second half. That is not a typo, and had it not been for a late run by Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks would’ve finished the game with three total yards in the second half.

The Detroit Lions are riding high off a 21-20 victory against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Detroit’s offense only scored 14 points, as seven points came by an interception return for a touchdown.

This is a perfect spot for a Seattle offense to right the ship. Seattle’s receivers are lightyears better than Kansas City’s receivers, and Detroit’s secondary had a lot of luck last Thursday thanks to dropped passes by the Chiefs WRs.

In 2022, this game was a 48-45 shootout in favor of Seattle. While it may not be a Seattle victory, both teams should be able to score many points, putting Seattle in a great position to cover.

Tennessee Titans +3 (-120)

The Tennessee Titans and their Week 2 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, lost in Week 1.

The Titans defense only allowed 16 points against the Saints. However, the offense scored 15, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was atrocious, completing 16/34 passes for 198 yards and three interceptions.

The opposite happened for the Chargers, where the offense accumulated 433 yards and 34 points. However, the defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, surrendering 536 yards and 36 points.

What helps the Titans’ defense is an ankle injury to Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. However, the Titans’ secondary is weak, meaning Justin Herbert should have a lot of success in the passing game.

However, this game boils down to Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel and his coaching advantage over Brandon Staley. Vrabel is 8-4 ATS as a home underdog. That trend should continue on Sunday.

