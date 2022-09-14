NFL picks

NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Andy Newton
As we move into NFL week 2 we take a look at all 16 matches, highlighting the teams head-to-head records, some key stats to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting on every fixture.  

RELATED: Best NFL Mobile Betting Apps & Promo Codes For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Week 2 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

We take a look at all of the NFL week 2 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sept 15, 8:15pm

Played: 124 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 65
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 games @ the Chiefs

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers +175 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Kansas City Chiefs -210 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 28 times
Jets Wins: 13
Browns Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Browns have won 2 of their last 3 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play
New York Jets +210 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Cleveland Browns
 -250 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 17 times
Dolphins Wins: 7
Ravens Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 4 home games against the Dolphins. Miami have scored just 6 points in their last 2 away games at the Ravens.

Bet Money Line Play
Miami Dolphins
 +160 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Baltimore Ravens
 -185 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 61 times
Buccaneers Wins: 22
Saints Wins: 39
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New Orleans have won 7 of their last 8 vs Tampa Bay

Bet Money Line Play
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 -150 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
New Orleans Saints
 +130 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 42 times
Colts Wins: 26
Jaguars Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Jacksonville Jaguars have won their last 7 home games vs Colts

Bet Money Line Play
Indianapolis Colts
 -200 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +170 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 33 times
Patriots Wins: 17
Steelers Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New England have won 6 of their last 7 vs Pittsburgh

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots
 -120 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers
 Even NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 46 times
Commanders Wins: 31
Lions Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Detroit have won 5 of their last 6 vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Commanders
 +115 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Detroit Lions
 -135 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 46 times
Panthers Wins: 7
Giants Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The last 10 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 5 wins each

Bet Money Line Play
Carolina Panthers
 +115 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
New York Giants
 -135 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 80 times
Falcons Wins: 30
Rams Wins: 48
Tied: 2
Key Stat: Atlanta have won their last 3 away games @ the Rams

Bet Money Line Play
Atlanta Falcons
 +400 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Los Angeles Rams
 -575 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 47 times
Seahawks Wins: 30
49ers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Seattle have won their last 4 games against San Francisco

Bet Money Line Play
Seattle Seahawks
 +360 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
San Francisco 49ers
 -500 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 8 times
Texans Wins: 3
Broncos Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Denver have won 3 of their last 4 vs Houston

Bet Money Line Play
Houston Texans
 +375 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Denver Broncos
 -525 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 13 times
Bengals Wins: 4
Cowboys Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Cincinnati

Bet Money Line Play
Cincinnati Bengals
 -350 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Dallas Cowboys
 +275 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 10 times
Cardinals Wins: 4
Raiders Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Arizona have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Raiders

Bet Money Line Play
Arizona Cardinals
 +205 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Las Vegas Raiders
 -245 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18, 8:20pm

Played: 204 times
Bears Wins: 95
Packers Wins: 103
Tied: 6
Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 6 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +360 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Green Bay Packers
 -500 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19, 7:15pm

Played: 49 times
Titans Wins: 30
Bills Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 2 against Buffalo

Bet Money Line Play
Tennessee Titans
 +360 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Buffalo Bills
 -500 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Mon Sept 19, 8:30pm

Played: 29 times
Vikings Wins: 14
Eagles Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Philadelphia have won 2 of their last 3 homes games against Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play
Minnesota Vikings +120 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Philadelphia Eagles
 -140 NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

Note: Odds are subject to change

Author image

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

