NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

As we move into NFL week 2 we take a look at all 16 matches, highlighting the teams head-to-head records, some key stats to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting on every fixture.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 2



RELATED: Best NFL Mobile Betting Apps & Promo Codes For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Week 2 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting

We take a look at all of the NFL week 2 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sept 15, 8:15pm

Played: 124 times

Chargers Wins: 58

Chiefs Wins: 65

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 games @ the Chiefs

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers +175 Kansas City Chiefs -210

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 28 times

Jets Wins: 13

Browns Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Browns have won 2 of their last 3 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +210 Cleveland Browns

-250

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 17 times

Dolphins Wins: 7

Ravens Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 4 home games against the Dolphins. Miami have scored just 6 points in their last 2 away games at the Ravens.

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins

+160 Baltimore Ravens

-185

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 61 times

Buccaneers Wins: 22

Saints Wins: 39

Tied: 0

Key Stat: New Orleans have won 7 of their last 8 vs Tampa Bay

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-150 New Orleans Saints

+130

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 42 times

Colts Wins: 26

Jaguars Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Jacksonville Jaguars have won their last 7 home games vs Colts

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts

-200 Jacksonville Jaguars

+170

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 33 times

Patriots Wins: 17

Steelers Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Key Stat: New England have won 6 of their last 7 vs Pittsburgh

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots

-120 Pittsburgh Steelers

Even

Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 46 times

Commanders Wins: 31

Lions Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Detroit have won 5 of their last 6 vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders

+115 Detroit Lions

-135

Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm

Played: 46 times

Panthers Wins: 7

Giants Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The last 10 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 5 wins each

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers

+115 New York Giants

-135

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 80 times

Falcons Wins: 30

Rams Wins: 48

Tied: 2

Key Stat: Atlanta have won their last 3 away games @ the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons

+400 Los Angeles Rams

-575

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 47 times

Seahawks Wins: 30

49ers Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Seattle have won their last 4 games against San Francisco

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks

+360 San Francisco 49ers

-500

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm

Played: 8 times

Texans Wins: 3

Broncos Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Denver have won 3 of their last 4 vs Houston

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans

+375 Denver Broncos

-525

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 13 times

Bengals Wins: 4

Cowboys Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Cincinnati

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals

-350 Dallas Cowboys

+275

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm

Played: 10 times

Cardinals Wins: 4

Raiders Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Arizona have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals

+205 Las Vegas Raiders

-245

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18, 8:20pm

Played: 204 times

Bears Wins: 95

Packers Wins: 103

Tied: 6

Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 6 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +360 Green Bay Packers

-500

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19, 7:15pm

Played: 49 times

Titans Wins: 30

Bills Wins: 19

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 2 against Buffalo

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans

+360 Buffalo Bills

-500

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Mon Sept 19, 8:30pm

Played: 29 times

Vikings Wins: 14

Eagles Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Philadelphia have won 2 of their last 3 homes games against Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings +120 Philadelphia Eagles

-140

Note: Odds are subject to change

$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your week 2 NFL bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL week 2 games.