NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting

As we move into NFL week 2 we take a look at all 16 matches, highlighting the teams head-to-head records, some key stats to give you a betting angle into each game, plus the latest Money Line betting on every fixture.
NFL Week 2 Fixtures, Head-to-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
We take a look at all of the NFL week 2 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs Sept 15, 8:15pm
Played: 124 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 65
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 games @ the Chiefs
New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 28 times
Jets Wins: 13
Browns Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Browns have won 2 of their last 3 vs Jets
Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 17 times
Dolphins Wins: 7
Ravens Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 4 home games against the Dolphins. Miami have scored just 6 points in their last 2 away games at the Ravens.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 61 times
Buccaneers Wins: 22
Saints Wins: 39
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New Orleans have won 7 of their last 8 vs Tampa Bay
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 42 times
Colts Wins: 26
Jaguars Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Jacksonville Jaguars have won their last 7 home games vs Colts
New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 33 times
Patriots Wins: 17
Steelers Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Key Stat: New England have won 6 of their last 7 vs Pittsburgh
Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 46 times
Commanders Wins: 31
Lions Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Detroit have won 5 of their last 6 vs Washington
Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants Sun Sept 18, 1:00pm
Played: 46 times
Panthers Wins: 7
Giants Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The last 10 head-to-heads have seen an even split of 5 wins each
Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm
Played: 80 times
Falcons Wins: 30
Rams Wins: 48
Tied: 2
Key Stat: Atlanta have won their last 3 away games @ the Rams
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm
Played: 47 times
Seahawks Wins: 30
49ers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Seattle have won their last 4 games against San Francisco
Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos Sun Sept 18, 4:05pm
Played: 8 times
Texans Wins: 3
Broncos Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Denver have won 3 of their last 4 vs Houston
Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm
Played: 13 times
Bengals Wins: 4
Cowboys Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Cincinnati
Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Sept 18, 4:25pm
Played: 10 times
Cardinals Wins: 4
Raiders Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Arizona have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Raiders
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers Sun Sept 18, 8:20pm
Played: 204 times
Bears Wins: 95
Packers Wins: 103
Tied: 6
Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 6 vs Chicago
Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills Mon Sept 19, 7:15pm
Played: 49 times
Titans Wins: 30
Bills Wins: 19
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 2 against Buffalo
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Mon Sept 19, 8:30pm
Played: 29 times
Vikings Wins: 14
Eagles Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Philadelphia have won 2 of their last 3 homes games against Minnesota
Note: Odds are subject to change
