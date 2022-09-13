NFL Week 2 Odds: Chiefs, Ravens, Bucs headline early favorites

After a chaotic first week of drama and excitement in the NFL, we look ahead to the second week of action with headline matchups such as Chiefs at Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-195) vs Los Angeles Chargers (+170) with Bovada

Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 (-110) vs Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 (-110) with Bovada

This is the big one. Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert.

Both the Chiefs and Chargers opened their seasons with respective victories against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, but the 2020 Super Bowl champions have entered the market as early favorites.

The pair have split the last four meetings and the first edition of Thursday Night Football in 2022 promises to be a classic.

Oh my sweet lord this angle of Mahomes throw to Kelce yesterday pic.twitter.com/qziq6ZuaCL — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) September 13, 2022

Ravens vs Dolphins Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (-175) vs Miami Dolphins (+155) with Bovada

Spread: Baltimore Ravens -3.5 (-105) vs Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110) with Bovada

Lamar Jackson put on a show in Baltimore’s opening game of the season in a 24-9 win over the New York Jets, and the 25-year-old former MVP looks to be making yet another charge for the award.

Tua Tagovailoa led Miami to an opening weekend victory against Mac Jones’ New England Patriots, but the Ravens appear too strong for the Florida side who face a tough trip to Maryland.

The Dolphins won 22-10 in the last meeting between Sunday’s opponents, but it looks like it’ll be a different outcome this time.

Lamar Jackson with a perfect 55-yard TD to Rashod Bateman. Not great for the "he can't throw" crowd.pic.twitter.com/eC060hakpI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Jets vs Browns Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: New York Jets (+215) vs Cleveland Browns (-255) with Bovada

Spread: New York Jets +6 (-113) vs Cleveland Browns -6 (-107) with Bovada

Zach Wilson missed the first week of the season as the New York Jets fell to defeat at the hands of Lamar Jackson’s Ravens, and it doesn’t look likely that the sophomore QB will feature in week two either.

Joe Flacco takes Wilson’s spot in New York for the time being, but Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns have entered the market as heavy favorites to make it two wins in a row for Kevin Stefanski’s side.

Commanders vs Lions Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+120) vs Detroit Lions (-140) with Bovada

Spread: Washington Commanders +2.5 (-105) vs Detroit Lions -2.5 (-115) with Bovada

Despite an opening weekend loss to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions are -140 favorites to beat the Washington Commanders this Sunday and get their season back on track.

Carson Wentz led the Commanders to a 28-22 victory against Jacksonville, but the expertise and quality from the likes of Frank Ragnow and Jared Goff should prove too hot to handle for Washington.

The Lions won a 30-27 thriller last time out against the Commanders back in November 2020, when Matthew Stafford was Detroit’s starting QB before his move to Los Angeles.

Colts vs Jaguars Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-195) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (+170) with Bovada

Spread: Indianapolis Colts -4 (-110) vs Jacksonville Jaguars +4 (-110) with Bovada

The Indianapolis Colts opened their account for 2022 with a rare draw against the Houston Texans last weekend, finishing 20-20 at the NRG Stadium in the Lone Star State.

The Jaguars look set to lose a second game in a row and the team’s playoff hopes appear slim, having not reached the postseason in five years but carry a newfound optimism under former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville will need everything they can get from highly-rated young QB Trevor Lawrence to pull off a victory on Sunday.

Bucs vs Saints Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-165) vs New Orleans Saints (+145) with Bovada

Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-114) vs New Orleans Saints +3 (-106) with Bovada

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers got off to the perfect start in his third season playing in Florida, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 away from home which ended sourly for Mike McCarthy’s side following Dak Prescott’s injury.

The New Orleans Saints got their campaign off to a flyer with an impressive 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons, as Wil Lutz’s successful field goal sealed a dramatic comeback after finding themselves 26-10 down in the fourth quarter.

Despite a promising display, the Bucs enter as overwhelming favorites as Tom Brady looks to close out his career with an eighth Super Bowl title.

Panthers vs Giants Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+115) vs New York Giants (-135) with Bovada

Spread: Carolina Panthers +2.5 (-107) vs New York Giants -2.5 (-113) with Bovada

The Carolina Panthers fell to a narrow defeat on opening weekend against the Cleveland Browns following Cade York’s successful field goal in the fourth quarter to edge the game 26-24 despite a promising display from Panthers QB Baker Mayfield.

The Giants enter as favorites after a 21-20 victory against the Tennessee Titans, in which QB Daniel Jones completed 17/21 passes for a total of 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The pair met back in October which resulted in a landslide 25-3 victory for New York, and we can expect to see a similar outcome after Sunday’s encounter in the Big Apple.

Patriots vs Steelers Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: New England Patriots (-125) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (+105) with Bovada

Spread: New England Patriots -1.5 (-108) vs Pittsburgh Steelers +1.5 (-112) with Bovada

The New England Patriots looked out of sorts and uncomfortable in their opening weekend loss to the Miami Dolphins, as sophomore QB Mac Jones suffered a back injury which required X-rays at the stadium after the game.

Jones is suffering from back spasms according to reports, but X-rays were negative and there is a good chance that the 24-year-old will feature in the Patriots’ season debut at home in New England.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the greatest upsets in recent history last weekend, beating Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals in overtime as the young QB had a day to forget in Ohio.

This promises to be an exciting matchup featuring two sides who aren’t expected to make it to the postseason amid the growing level of talent in the AFC.

Falcons vs Rams Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (+430) vs Los Angeles Rams (-550) with Bovada

Spread: Atlanta Falcons +10.5 (-115) vs Los Angeles Rams -10.5 (-105) with Bovada

Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams will aim to bounce back from their opening night defeat to current title favorites Buffalo Bills last week, as QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp look to steer their side in the right direction.

The Falcons lost narrowly to the Saints in a 26-27 thriller and enter the market as the biggest underdogs of the weekend at +430 to overcome the Rams in week 2.

Sunday gives Los Angeles a golden chance to build some momentum against a weak opposition, and improve their offensive output after a dismal display against the Bills last time out.

Seahawks vs 49ers Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+330) vs San Francisco 49ers (-410) with Bovada

Spread: Seattle Seahawks +9.5 (-110) vs San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) with Bovada

Geno Smith delivered an all-time great performance to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory over Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and was one of just three QBs to record multiple TDs, zero interceptions and a 75% pass completion percentage in week 1.

San Francisco fell to defeat in treacherous conditions in Chicago, with Trey Lance unable to guide his team to victory over fellow draftee QB Justin Fields who outgunned Lance throughout the occasion.

This is a good opportunity for the 49ers to bounce back in style and place their stamp on the new campaign but the Seahawks should not be underestimated, as shown on Monday night in Washington.

@GenoSmith3 was putting it all on the line and the 12s were loving it. "Geno! Geno!" pic.twitter.com/sOINmgsZn5 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022

Bengals vs Cowboys Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Cincinnati Bengals (-305) vs Dallas Cowboys (+255) with Bovada

Spread: Cincinnati Bengals -7 (-110) vs Dallas Cowboys +7 (-110) with Bovada

Very few could have predicted that Joe Burrow’s worst game as an NFL QB would come in the opening game of the season against a significant underdog following a historic run to the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Burrow currently leads the league in turnovers and was intercepted four times, alongside seven sacks which has become a huge talking point on social media in recent days.

The Cowboys are without former MVP QB Dak Prescott who suffered a thumb injury on Sunday night against Tampa Bay, and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks as he bids to make a full recovery.

Joe Burrow in the loss: — 4 interceptions

— 1 lost fumble

— 5 total turnovers

— 7 times sacked@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/DWl6a7yDrJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 11, 2022

Texans vs Broncos Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Houston Texans (+400) vs Denver Broncos (-505) with Bovada

Spread: Houston Texans +10 (-115) vs Denver Broncos -10 (-105) with Bovada

Houston managed to get a draw out of their first competitive test in 2022 against the Indianapolis Colts, but face a tough opposition in Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos on Sunday evening.

Despite being unable to lead the Broncos to victory in Seattle against his former team, Wilson completed 29/42 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown before being hung out to dry by his coach in the fourth quarter.

In typical fashion as all great players do, expect an explosive bounce-back performance from the 33-year-old against Houston.

Cardinals vs Raiders Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Arizona Cardinals (+205) vs Las Vegas Raiders (-245) with Bovada

Spread: Arizona Cardinals +5.5 (-105) vs Las Vegas Raiders -5.5 (-115) with Bovada

Arizona fell to defeat in their first encounter of the season against Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, but Kyler Murray’s offense has the chance to make amends with a win at home on Sunday.

The Raiders also lost their opener to the Los Angeles Chargers despite an impressive display from Derek Carr, throwing 295 yards including two touchdown passes but it wasn’t quite enough to beat the elite talent of Justin Herbert.

Las Vegas has dominated this showdown in recent years, but the pair haven’t met since August 2019 when Brett Hundley and Mike Glennon were the respective QBs for each team.

Bears vs Packers Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Chicago Bears (+360) vs Green Bay Packers (-450) with Bovada

Spread: Chicago Bears +10 (-110) vs Green Bay Packers -10 (-110) with Bovada

Despite getting their season off to a winning start at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago have been priced at +360 underdogs to beat Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers in the final game on Sunday evening.

Justin Fields, Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, and Dominique Robinson were the standout performances from Chicago’s victory and each of them were handed a game ball after the buzzer sounded.

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, couldn’t do enough to lead his team to victory last week against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings but can make amends against an inexperienced Bears side.

Titans vs Bills Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (+360) vs Buffalo Bills (-450) with Bovada

Spread: Tennessee Titans +9.5 (-105) vs Buffalo Bills -9.5 (-115) with Bovada

Buffalo are the title favorites to win Super Bowl LVII and proved their class on opening night against the Rams, as MVP favorite Josh Allen put on a fine display with 26/31 completed passes, 297 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 victory.

The Titans narrowly fell to defeat against the Giants and are one of the biggest underdogs of the weekend in the second edition of Monday Night Football for 2022, kicking off at 7:15pm EST.

Equipped with the likes of Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Devin Singletary, and TE Dawson Knox, the Bills are almost certain to improve their record for the season to 2-0 under head coach Sean McDermott.

Vikings vs Eagles Odds, Lines and Spread

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (+110) vs Philadelphia Eagles (-310) with Bovada

Spread: Minnesota Vikings +1.5 (-105) vs Philadelphia Eagles -1.5 (-115) with Bovada

The NFL has surely saved the best game of week 2 for last, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Minnesota Vikings who overcame the Packers 23-7 last time out.

The Eagles cruised to a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions, with Hurts putting in an excellent display with 243 passing yards and 18/32 passes completed. Despite not recording a touchdown pass, Philadelphia won’t care as long as they continue to put wins on the board.

Nick Sirianni’s side have shot to +1400 to win the championship this year after being +2000 just last week, and with another victory on Monday we could see the Eagles odds become even shorter to lift a second Super Bowl in six years.