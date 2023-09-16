NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 2 Player Props: Daniel Jones Among Best Prop Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

For Sunday’s NFL Week 2 games, two props provide a lot of value with a good chance of hitting. Both of these props revolve around quarterback rushing yards. Below, we list the top Week 2 player props.

NFL Week 2 Player Props

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

NFL Week 2 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Daniel Jones Over 34.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

If there’s anything to take away from a 40-0 loss, the Giants (0-1) plan to use Daniel Jones frequently in the running game.

Jones was running for his life against the Cowboys, but the Giants designed runs and rollouts for their quarterback. Jones finished the game with 13 carries for 43 yards.

Last season, Jones averaged 44.3 yards per game last year.

The Giants go from facing one of the best defensive lines in the league, the Cowboys, to arguably the worst defensive line in the NFL, the Cardinals. Expect Jones to find success on the ground against the Cowboys.

Bet on Daniel Jones Over 34.5 rushing yards (-110) at BetOnline

Anthony Richardson Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson played sold in his season debut, finishing with 263 total yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Richardson ran for 40 yards and one touchdown.

It’s no secret that the Colts (0-1) are not a good team. Without Jonathan Taylor, Richardson is the Colts’ best rushing option.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen turned Jalen Hurts into an explosive runner as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steichen will look to do the same thing with Richardson, who will see his fair share of designed runs and rollouts.

Bet on Anthony Richardson Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Adrian Peterson Is Aiming To Become The 5th NFL Player To Win “Dancing With The Stars”

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
NFL Week 2 SGP & Parlay Picks: +1182 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Myles Garrett
How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 2 Doubleheader | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 2 | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Opens Up About Brian Burn’s Contact Status, Jaycee Horn Going On IR
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler
NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 2 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Plans To Come Back Following Achilles Rehab
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top