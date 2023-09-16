NFL Week 2 Player Props: Daniel Jones Among Best Prop Bets

For Sunday’s NFL Week 2 games, two props provide a lot of value with a good chance of hitting. Both of these props revolve around quarterback rushing yards. Below, we list the top Week 2 player props.

NFL Week 2 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Daniel Jones Over 34.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Was it Daniel Jones’ choice to stay in the whole game v Cowboys? Was there a discussion? #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/LgGvnWPHQ1 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) September 16, 2023

If there’s anything to take away from a 40-0 loss, the Giants (0-1) plan to use Daniel Jones frequently in the running game.

Jones was running for his life against the Cowboys, but the Giants designed runs and rollouts for their quarterback. Jones finished the game with 13 carries for 43 yards.

Last season, Jones averaged 44.3 yards per game last year.

The Giants go from facing one of the best defensive lines in the league, the Cowboys, to arguably the worst defensive line in the NFL, the Cardinals. Expect Jones to find success on the ground against the Cowboys.

Anthony Richardson Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson played sold in his season debut, finishing with 263 total yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Richardson ran for 40 yards and one touchdown.

It’s no secret that the Colts (0-1) are not a good team. Without Jonathan Taylor, Richardson is the Colts’ best rushing option.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen turned Jalen Hurts into an explosive runner as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steichen will look to do the same thing with Richardson, who will see his fair share of designed runs and rollouts.

