In Week 1, the Detroit Lions found a way to win, the Miami Dolphins lit up the scoreboard, and the Dallas Cowboys asserted their dominance. What will Week 2 bring? Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 2 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
NFL Week 2: Games To Watch
With Aaron Rodgers likely out for the season, the New York Jets will turn to Zach Wilson in Week 2 as they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys. Dallas is riding high off a 40-0 win over the New York Giants.
Week 2 features a Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the early game, the New Orleans Saints will look to make it 2-0 under Derek Carr as they travel to Carolina to play Bryce Young and the Panthers.
In the late game, the Cleveland Browns will attempt to beat an AFC North rival for the second straight week as they head to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Other games to watch are the Green Bay Packers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the England Patriots.
NFL Week 2: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
The Jets-Cowboys line may move again if they sign another quarterback to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
TNF: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – Sept. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+265
|-315
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Tennessee Titans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-170
|+150
|Point Spread
|+3 (-116)
|+3 (-104)
|Total Points
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-119)
Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+100
|Point Spread
|-1 (-114)
|+1 (-106)
|Total Points
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Indianapolis Colts
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-130
|+110
|Point Spread
|-1 (-115)
|+1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+6 (-115)
|-6 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Chicago Bears
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3 (-108)
|-3 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 41 (-112)
|Under 41 (-108)
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+350
|-455
|Point Spread
|+9 (-110)
|-9 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 48 (-110)
|Under 48 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|-160
|+140
|Point Spread
|-3 (-105)
|+3 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 51 (-115)
|Under 51 (-105)
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-119)
|-3.5 (-101)
|Total Points
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Arizona Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-205
|+175
|Point Spread
|-4 (-112)
|+4 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-115)
|Under 40 (-105)
San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Chicago Bears
|Play
|Moneyline
|-350
|+280
|Point Spread
|-8 (-110)
|+8 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-112)
|Under 44.5 (-108)
Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Washington Commanders
|Denver Broncos
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-180
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-115)
|-3.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New York Jets
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-345
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
SNF: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|New England Patriots
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+1120
|Point Spread
|-2 (-117)
|+2 (-103)
|Total Points
|Over 47 (-108)
|Under 47 (-112)
MNF: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|New Orleans Saints
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-165
|+145
|Point Spread
|-3 (-115)
|+3 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-112)
|Under 40 (-108)
MNF: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-135
|+115
|Point Spread
|-2 (-110)
|+2 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 40 (-110)
|Under 40 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
