In Week 1, the Detroit Lions found a way to win, the Miami Dolphins lit up the scoreboard, and the Dallas Cowboys asserted their dominance. What will Week 2 bring? Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 2 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 2: Games To Watch

With Aaron Rodgers likely out for the season, the New York Jets will turn to Zach Wilson in Week 2 as they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys. Dallas is riding high off a 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

Week 2 features a Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the early game, the New Orleans Saints will look to make it 2-0 under Derek Carr as they travel to Carolina to play Bryce Young and the Panthers.

In the late game, the Cleveland Browns will attempt to beat an AFC North rival for the second straight week as they head to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other games to watch are the Green Bay Packers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the England Patriots.

NFL Week 2: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The Jets-Cowboys line may move again if they sign another quarterback to compete with Wilson for the starting job.

TNF: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – Sept. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

SNF: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

MNF: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET

MNF: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

