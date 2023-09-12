NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 2: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

In Week 1, the Detroit Lions found a way to win, the Miami Dolphins lit up the scoreboard, and the Dallas Cowboys asserted their dominance. What will Week 2 bring? Below, we explore the NFL’s Week 2 schedule and examine the point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

NFL Week 2: Games To Watch

With Aaron Rodgers likely out for the season, the New York Jets will turn to Zach Wilson in Week 2 as they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys. Dallas is riding high off a 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

Week 2 features a Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the early game, the New Orleans Saints will look to make it 2-0 under Derek Carr as they travel to Carolina to play Bryce Young and the Panthers.

In the late game, the Cleveland Browns will attempt to beat an AFC North rival for the second straight week as they head to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other games to watch are the Green Bay Packers taking on the Atlanta Falcons, the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Miami Dolphins squaring off against the England Patriots.

NFL Week 2: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

The Jets-Cowboys line may move again if they sign another quarterback to compete with Wilson for the starting job.

TNF: Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – Sept. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Minnesota Vikings Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +265 -315 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Los Angeles Chargers Tennessee Titans Play
Moneyline -170 +150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-116) +3 (-104) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-119) BetOnline logo

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons Play
Moneyline -120 +100 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-114) +1 (-106) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-115) +1 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-115) -6 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Chicago Bears Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-108) -3 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-112) Under 41 (-108) BetOnline logo

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +350 -455 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 48 (-110) Under 48 (-110) BetOnline logo

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville Jaguars Play
Moneyline -160 +140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-105) +3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-115) Under 51 (-105) BetOnline logo

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bet Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-119) -3.5 (-101) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet New York Giants Arizona Cardinals Play
Moneyline -205 +175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4 (-112) +4 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-115) Under 40 (-105) BetOnline logo

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bet Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Play
Moneyline -350 +280 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -8 (-110) +8 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-112) Under 44.5 (-108) BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet Washington Commanders Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +160 -180 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 38.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bet New York Jets Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +275 -345 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42 (-110) Under 42 (-110) BetOnline logo

SNF: Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Bet Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Play
Moneyline -140 +1120 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-117) +2 (-103) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-108) Under 47 (-112) BetOnline logo

MNF: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET

Bet New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers Play
Moneyline -165 +145 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-115) +3 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-112) Under 40 (-108) BetOnline logo

MNF: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bet Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Play
Moneyline -135 +115 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 40 (-110) Under 40 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
